New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 2, 2025

The New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers open the 2025 Abu Dhabi Games with a showdown on Thursday. Both teams will put on hold their training camp to square off at Etihad Arena in the oil-rich state. The Knicks, who lost in the conference finals last season, look to incorporate key signees when they clash with the 76ers.Meanwhile, the Sixers’ priority is to get their top players healthy before the start of the season. Paul George and Joel Embiid won't play, but Adem Bona and rookie VJ Edgecombe could see action.New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and PredictionMoneyline: Knicks (-225) vs. 76ers (+185)Odds: Knicks (-6.5) vs. 76ers (+6.5)Total: Knicks (o222.5) vs. 76ers (u222.5)Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to the game.New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers PreviewThe newly hired Mike Brown will get his first shot at guiding the New York Knicks, who fired the coach who led them to the conference finals. Brown hopes to fast-track installing his system when the Knicks take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers.Old reliables Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns might see limited minutes if they play at all. New acquisitions Jordan Clarkson, Malcolm Brogdon, Guerschon Yabusele and Alex Len could see more minutes than the Knicks’ core.More likely players on the fringe of the rosters will show their wares.With Paul George and Joel Embiid still not cleared to play, Tyrese Maxey headlines the 76ers. Like his Knicks star counterparts, he could see limited minutes. VJ Edgecombe’s non-Summer League debut is highly anticipated. He might finally get the minutes fans have been waiting against players with regular roster spots.Jared McCain, who looked poised for a Rookie of the Year campaign last season before suffering a season-ending injury, could return.New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineupsKnicksPG: Miles McBride | SG: Landry Shamet | SF: Pacome Dadiet | PF: Mohamed Diawara | C: Alex Len76ersPG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: VJ Edgecombe | SF: Trendon Watford | PF: Dominick Barlow | C: Adem BonaNew York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers predictionThe Knicks and the 76ers aren’t looking for wins. Both will try to stay healthy, particularly Philly, which is still waiting to get the green light for its superstars to play.New York, which has the healthier roster, could open the Abu Dhabi Games with a win. Philly might do well enough to cover the +4.5 spread.