  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 2, 2025

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 2, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 02, 2025 05:08 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Prediction and Preview | Oct. 2, 2025. [photo: Imagn]

The New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers open the 2025 Abu Dhabi Games with a showdown on Thursday. Both teams will put on hold their training camp to square off at Etihad Arena in the oil-rich state. The Knicks, who lost in the conference finals last season, look to incorporate key signees when they clash with the 76ers.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Sixers’ priority is to get their top players healthy before the start of the season. Paul George and Joel Embiid won't play, but Adem Bona and rookie VJ Edgecombe could see action.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

Moneyline: Knicks (-225) vs. 76ers (+185)

Odds: Knicks (-6.5) vs. 76ers (+6.5)

Total: Knicks (o222.5) vs. 76ers (u222.5)

Editor's Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The newly hired Mike Brown will get his first shot at guiding the New York Knicks, who fired the coach who led them to the conference finals. Brown hopes to fast-track installing his system when the Knicks take the court against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ad

Old reliables Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns might see limited minutes if they play at all. New acquisitions Jordan Clarkson, Malcolm Brogdon, Guerschon Yabusele and Alex Len could see more minutes than the Knicks’ core.

More likely players on the fringe of the rosters will show their wares.

With Paul George and Joel Embiid still not cleared to play, Tyrese Maxey headlines the 76ers. Like his Knicks star counterparts, he could see limited minutes. VJ Edgecombe’s non-Summer League debut is highly anticipated. He might finally get the minutes fans have been waiting against players with regular roster spots.

Ad

Jared McCain, who looked poised for a Rookie of the Year campaign last season before suffering a season-ending injury, could return.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups

Knicks

PG: Miles McBride | SG: Landry Shamet | SF: Pacome Dadiet | PF: Mohamed Diawara | C: Alex Len

76ers

PG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: VJ Edgecombe | SF: Trendon Watford | PF: Dominick Barlow | C: Adem Bona

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Knicks and the 76ers aren’t looking for wins. Both will try to stay healthy, particularly Philly, which is still waiting to get the green light for its superstars to play.

New York, which has the healthier roster, could open the Abu Dhabi Games with a win. Philly might do well enough to cover the +4.5 spread.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications