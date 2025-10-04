  • home icon
  • New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 4, 2025

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 4, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 04, 2025 05:33 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
NBA: New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn

The New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers will have their rematch on Saturday to conclude the 2025 Abu Dhabi Games. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges opened the Mike Brown era by leading the Knicks to a 99-84 win two nights ago. They look to carry the team again in the second clash with the 76ers, who will continue to miss Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Meanwhile, the Sixers hope to compete well in the second meeting with the Knicks. They kept in step with their stacked opponents in the first quarter before succumbing to Brunson and Co.’s undeniable chemistry and efficient shooting. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, who gave a glimpse of their potential star pairing, will lead Philly again.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and Prediction

Moneyline: Knicks (-290) vs. 76ers (+225)

Odds: Knicks (-7.5 -110) vs. 76ers (+7.5 -110)

Total: Knicks (o217.5 -112) vs. 76ers (u217.5 -112)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Knicks must learn from their sloppy first-quarter showing against the 76ers on Thursday. New York committed five turnovers despite enjoying the kind of familiarity Philadelphia did not have. Perhaps the Knicks were still trying to install Mike Brown’s sets, a reason for their stuttering start.

Eventually, the Knicks overwhelmed their opponents, but they have to improve their communication to avoid an upset.

The 76ers have to be happy with how they competed despite having only two of their projected starters. Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. carried the Sixers with some help from rookie VJ Edgecombe.

Nick Nurse hopes to see more of the same fight from his undermanned team. The 76ers could capitalize on Josh Hart (back/hand) and OG Anunoby's (hand) absences to tie the head-to-head showdown.

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups

Knicks

PG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Pacome Dadiet | SF: Mikal Bridges | PF: Karl-Anthony Towns | C: Mitchell Robinson

76ers

PG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: VJ Edgecombe | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF: Dominick Barlow | C: Adem Bona

New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Except for the first quarter and the second half of the fourth, the New York Knicks dominated the game. Still, the Philadelphia 76ers refused to quit, a trend that could continue in the rematch.

New York, the clear favorite, could finish the Abu Dhabi Games with another lopsided win.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
