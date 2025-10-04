New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 4, 2025

The New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers will have their rematch on Saturday to conclude the 2025 Abu Dhabi Games. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges opened the Mike Brown era by leading the Knicks to a 99-84 win two nights ago. They look to carry the team again in the second clash with the 76ers, who will continue to miss Joel Embiid and Paul George.Meanwhile, the Sixers hope to compete well in the second meeting with the Knicks. They kept in step with their stacked opponents in the first quarter before succumbing to Brunson and Co.’s undeniable chemistry and efficient shooting. Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, who gave a glimpse of their potential star pairing, will lead Philly again.New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and PredictionMoneyline: Knicks (-290) vs. 76ers (+225)Odds: Knicks (-7.5 -110) vs. 76ers (+7.5 -110)Total: Knicks (o217.5 -112) vs. 76ers (u217.5 -112)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the gameNew York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers previewThe Knicks must learn from their sloppy first-quarter showing against the 76ers on Thursday. New York committed five turnovers despite enjoying the kind of familiarity Philadelphia did not have. Perhaps the Knicks were still trying to install Mike Brown’s sets, a reason for their stuttering start.Eventually, the Knicks overwhelmed their opponents, but they have to improve their communication to avoid an upset.The 76ers have to be happy with how they competed despite having only two of their projected starters. Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. carried the Sixers with some help from rookie VJ Edgecombe.Nick Nurse hopes to see more of the same fight from his undermanned team. The 76ers could capitalize on Josh Hart (back/hand) and OG Anunoby's (hand) absences to tie the head-to-head showdown.New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineupsKnicksPG: Jalen Brunson | SG: Pacome Dadiet | SF: Mikal Bridges | PF: Karl-Anthony Towns | C: Mitchell Robinson76ersPG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: VJ Edgecombe | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF: Dominick Barlow | C: Adem BonaNew York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers predictionExcept for the first quarter and the second half of the fourth, the New York Knicks dominated the game. Still, the Philadelphia 76ers refused to quit, a trend that could continue in the rematch.New York, the clear favorite, could finish the Abu Dhabi Games with another lopsided win.