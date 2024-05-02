New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineups and Depth chart for Game 6 (May 2)

The Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks on Thursday in a crucial Game 6 of their first-round Eastern Conference series. The Knicks lead the series 3-2, but Philly won Game 5 on the road on Tuesday. The Sixers were all but out with 25 seconds left on the clock, as they trailed by six points when Tyrese Maxey took over.
Maxey outscored the Knicks 7-1 in the final 25 seconds to force overtime as Philly eventually got a 112-106 win. Maxey finished the game with a playoff career-high 46 points. Joel Embiid, who was dealing with migraines, had a 19-point, 16-rebound and 10-assist triple-double.
New York had to endure a tough loss at Madison Square Garden and will be aiming for revenge and the chance to close out the series in Game 6.
New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Reports
New York Knicks injury report for May 2
The Knicks will be without Julius Randle (right shoulder) for the rest of the season. Bojan Bogdanovic is out for the season as well, as he is set to undergo surgeries on his left foot and left wrist. Mitchell Robinson is questionable with an ankle injury.
Philadelphia 76ers injury report for May 2
The Sixers will be without Robert Covington (knee), while Joel Embiid is questionable with a knee issue. Given the importance of the game in the context of Philly’s 2024 NBA Playoffs, Embiid should play.
Here’s a look at the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups and depth charts for Game 6 on May 2.
New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting lineups and depth chart
New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart
The Knicks have been using a seven-man lineup, with Miles McBride and Mitchell Robinson coming off of the bench. Despite Robinson’s questionable status, he should play, just like he did in Game 5.
Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart
The 76ers have been using eight players, with Paul Reed seeing the least amount of time. Philly has been using Reed only when it becomes absolutely necessary to rest Joel Embiid.
Where to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers?
Game 6 of the New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Thursday, May 2, at Wells Fargo Center.
The game begins at 9 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. It will also be broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.
Guess the Bulls players in this quiz and it's not going to be easy!