New York Knicks vs Philadelphia Sixers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 26 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The New York Knicks face the Philadelphia Sixers in one of several games scheduled to take place on Wednesday. The Knicks, No. 3 in the Eastern Conference, welcome the 76ers, No. 12 in the Eastern Conference standings, to the Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks are on a two-game losing streak, all coming against the top two teams in the Eastern Conference standings, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. Their last win was the 113-111 OT win over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 20 at the Madison Square Garden.
Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a game-high 32 points with 18 rebounds and two assists in that one. Jalen Brunson added 22 points, three rebounds and 12 assists.
The Philadelphia Sixers are on an eight-game losing run. They have won just once in their last 10 matchups, with their last game, the 142-110 home loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.
Paul George recorded 19 points, two rebounds and two assists in that one. Tyrese Maxey added 13 points and two assists.
New York Knicks vs Philadelphia Sixers: Injury Reports
New York Knicks' injury report for Feb. 26
The New York Knicks have an extensive list of players on the injury report against the Sixers. The most notable one is Karl-Anthony Towns, listed as questionable due to a left knee patellar tendinopathy.
The Knicks' complete injury report:
- OG Anunoby: Probable - Right foot; sprain
- Kevin McCullar Jr.: Out - G League - Two way
- Mitchell Robinson: Out - Left ankle; surgery
- Jacob Toppin: Out - G League - Two way
- Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable - left knee; patellar tendinopathy
Philadelphia Sixers' injury report for Feb. 26
The Sixers also have an extensive list of players on the injury report for the game against the Knicks. The most notable one is former MVP Joel Embiid, listed as out due to a left knee injury management.
The Sixers' complete injury report:
- Justin Edwards: Probable- Left ankle; sprain
- Joel Embiid: Out - Left knee; injury management
- Paul George: Available - Left finger; splint
- Eric Gordon: Out - Right wrist; sprain
- Quentin Grimes: Probable - Right knee; soreness
- Kyle Lowry: Out - Right hip; injury management
- Jared McCain: Out - Left knee; meniscus surgery
- Alex Reese: Out - G League - Two way
- Guerschon Yabusele: Out - Right eye; abrasion
New York Knicks vs Philadelphia Sixers: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts
New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 26
The Knicks are projected to go with the following lineup against the Sixers:
Jalen Brunson (point guard), Mikal Bridges (shooting guard), Josh Hart (small forward), OG Anunoby (power forward) and Karl-Anthony Towns (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Knicks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
Philadelphia Sixers starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 26
The Philadelphia Sixers are projected to go with the following starting five against the Knicks:
Tyrese Maxey (point guard), Lonnie Walker IV (shooting guard), Kelly Oubre Jr. (small forward), Paul George (power forward) and Andre Drummond (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Sixers' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
