New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - March 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns in an exciting NBA regular-season game at the Footprint Center on Friday, March 9. In the only meeting between the two sides this season, the Suns prevailed 118-97, thanks to Devin Booker scoring 32 points.

The Knicks come into this game after a disappointing 123-108 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers. RJ Barrett and Julius Randle combined to score 54 points, but their efforts were not enough. The magnificent 76ers trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey added 78 points to lead the 76ers to win on the night.

The Suns, meanwhile, had a stunning 120-90 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, despite being severely short-handed.

Cam Johnson led the team with 20 points on 75% shooting. A total of six players scored at least ten points on the night as the Suns completely dominated the Trail Blazers.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, March 4; 11:00 PM ET (Saturday, March 5; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

New York Knicks Preview

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have not had an impressive 2021-22 campaign. They are 12th in the East, with a 25-37 season record.

RJ Barrett has been their star player this term. His brilliance has helped him win praise from many. Julius Randle looked to be in a slump, but has shown signs of resurgence in the last month.

With just 20 games left in the regular season, the Knicks need a few wins to boost their postseason hopes. Renowned for their defensive efficiency, the Knicks are only ranked 16th in defensive rating this term. Coach Tom Thibodeau will hope his team improves at that end.

Against the Suns, the Knicks will look to put an end to a six-game losing streak. However, they will have their task cut out against the Suns, who are one of the best teams in the NBA, especially at home.

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett has been in stellar form this season. He is averaging 33.3 PPG in his last three games, but that has not helped his team emerge victorious.

Nevertheless, Barrett is an asset to the team, as he also contributes at the defensive end. Against the Suns, the Knicks will need the youngster to be at his best. The Western Conference leaders are missing a few of their key players, so Barrett could take advantage of that and help return the Knicks to winning ways.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Evan Fournier; G - Alec Burks; F - RJ Barrett; F - Julius Randle; C - Mitchell Robinson.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Sunsˆ

The Phoenix Suns are having a terrific campaign so far. Led by Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they are the top seed in the West, leading the Golden State Warriors by seven games. The team is second in defensive rating and third in offensive rating, a testament to their brilliance at both ends this term.

Paul and Booker are undoubtedly key players for the Suns. However, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton have also proved their worth. With 20 regular-season games to go, the Suns are poised to finish top. Nevertheless, they will look to continue their winning ways against the Knicks.

In this game, the Suns will miss their backcourt duo of Booker and Paul. Nevertheless, without the two All-Stars, they still beat the Trail Blazers. However, the Knicks are an unpredictable side, so the Suns will have to be wary of that.

Key Player - Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton is one of the best young centers in the league. He has had a few injury woes this season, but has shone whenever he has been fit.

With Paul and Booker out, Ayton will look to lead the team to victory. He is coming off an 18-point performance against the Trail Blazers, where he also had eight rebounds. Ayton will look to deliver another big performance against the Knicks, and lead his team to victory at home.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Cameron Payne; G - Landrey Shamet; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

Knicks vs Suns Match Prediction

The Suns will definitely come into this game as the favorites, considering the brilliant form they have been in this season.

However, with Paul and Booker out, they could struggle to beat the Knicks, who are likely to come out all guns blazing. However, the Suns have depth on their roster, and could get over the line, thanks to their brilliant youngsters and impressive bench unit.

Where to watch the Knicks vs Suns game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns will be nationally televised by ESPN. MSG Network and Bally Sports Arizona will locally air the game.

