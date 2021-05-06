New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - May 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

An electric showdown between two powerhouses is on the cards as the New York Knicks take on the Phoenix Suns in their final meeting of the 2020-21 NBA season on Friday.

In their first clash of the campaign, Devin Booker dropped 33 points, while his backcourt partner Chris Paul displayed his clutch magnificence late in the fourth quarter, guiding the Phoenix Suns to a 118-110 victory. The result witnessed the New York Knicks' impressive nine-game winning streak coming to an end.

Fast forward to May, and both sides are among the top four franchises in their respective conferences. The Phoenix Suns are 2nd in the West, thanks to a 47-19 result so far this season. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks are 4th in the East with a 37-29 record behind them.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, May 7th, 2021 10:00 PM ET. (Saturday 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks will aim to get back to winning ways after dropping a game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

The Knickerbockers got off to a slow start, producing only 12 points in the first quarter. They spent the rest of the game chasing the scoreboard. Rookie sensation Immanuel Quickley recorded a team-high 18 points while Julius Randle tallied 14 points to go along with eight boards en route to their 29th loss of the season.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THE NEW YORK KNICKS HAVE CLINCHED A WINNING RECORD FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE 2012-13 SEASON!!!! pic.twitter.com/JIBVq9d6K3 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 4, 2021

With the playoffs around the corner, the New York Knicks will need to maintain their edge on the Eastern Conference table. They are only half a game ahead of the fifth-place Atlanta Hawks and lead the sixth-placed Boston Celtics by only two games.

Key Player- Julius Randle

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks

New York Knicks star Julius Randle will be hungry to avenge their defeat at the hands of the high-flying Phoenix Suns ensemble from last month. He can be expected to deliver the goods in Friday's contest. The former LA Lakers man is arguably the most improved player from last season, even earning his first All-Star honors this NBA campaign.

NBA West and East Players of Month for April: Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Knicks forward Julius Randle. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 4, 2021

The 7th year big man has made strides in his production from the floor under coach Tom Thibodeau, averaging 24.1 points per game on a 46.1% shooting display from the field. Beyond his scoring abilities, Randle has added 10.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 37.3 minutes per contest for the New York Knicks in an impressive 65 appearances.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Elfrid Payton | Shooting Guard - RJ Barrett | Small Forward - Reggie Bullock | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel

Phoenix Suns Preview

Like their opponents, the Phoenix Suns are coming off a 135-103 loss in their previous outing. Playing against the high-flying Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Chris Paul and crew registered their 19th loss of the season.

The Phoenix Suns saw only two players - Devin Booker (30 points) and Mikal Bridges (18 points) scoring in double digits while the rest of the cast struggled to make an impact. Despite the loss, the Suns are only one game behind the West-leading Utah Jazz in their conference. A win against the New York Knicks at home could tie them for top spot once again, provided the Jazz lose to the Nuggets on the same day.

"I'm happy the world is finally getting to see [Devin Booker]."@CP3 with high praise as @DevinBook clinches his first postseason 🤝 pic.twitter.com/ELlfJLpx2N — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2021

The Phoenix Suns will look to their lethal backcourt duo of Booker and Chris Paul to lead the charge against the visiting New York Knicks. Coach Monty Williams will hope to see Jae Crowder back in the lineup after an ankle injury kept him out of the game against the Hawks.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has been tearing up the competition in recent games, tallying 30 points or more in five of the last six outings. The 6th year guard has been leading his side in the scoring department this NBA campaign, and coach Williams will hope to see him carry the load offensively once again in Friday's contest.

Playing 62 games for the Phoenix Suns, Booker is averaging 25.7 points per game on 48.9% shooting from the field. The 2021 All-Star has also added 4.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per contest.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Torrey Craig | Center - Deandre Ayton

Knicks vs Suns Match Prediction

Both the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns have surprised everyone with their stellar play in the 2020-21 campaign. The Knicks have the pieces to pull off an upset on the road. Much will depend on how Julius Randle performs after his quiet outing against the Nuggets the other day. A monster performance from veteran Derrick Rose may be on the cards in this enticing matchup. Nevertheless, the Phoenix Suns boast a much deeper second unit and will enter this tie as the favorites.

Where to watch Knicks vs Suns?

The game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns will be telecast on Bally Sports Arizona and the MSG Network. International viewers can catch the game on the NBA League Pass.