New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction & Match Preview - January 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers will return to the hardwood on Sunday when they face off against the New York Knicks in an out-of-conference clash in the 2020-21 NBA.

The New York Knicks enter this contest with an 8-9 record on the season, while the Portland Trail Blazers come in with an 8-6 start.

The New York Knicks have shown flashes of excellence this season, but it remains to be seen if they can be consistent in their performance as the season unfolds. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have missed a few games due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will be eager to make their return to the floor against the New York Knicks.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 24th, 2021 10:00 PM ET. (Monday 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have won three of their last four games, beating their old Eastern Conference rivals - the Boston Celtics, the Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors. However, they dropped their last game against the struggling Sacramento Kings 94-103.

Nevertheless, coach Tom Thibodeau is striving to give the New York Knicks a new identity this campaign with his signature defensive attributes.

The New York Knicks have the fourth-best defensive rating in this season's competition. Their defensive prowess could come in handy against the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle (#30) of the New York Knick

Julius Randle is playing the best basketball of his career and has proven to be a double-double machine this campaign.

The former Laker man is averaging 22.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 17 games thus far. He is shooting an impressive 47.9% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Julius Randle could be the key player in this matchup against the severely-depleted Portland Trail Blazers side.

New York Knicks Starting lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G RJ Barrett, F Reggie Bullock, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson..

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have been tearing it up this season, thanks in part to their new acquisitions made in the off-season.

However, they have hit a rough patch, and two of their top contributors have been sidelined with injuries. CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic both underwent surgery and could be out for a couple of weeks.

Enes Kanter could be stepping in as the new primary center against the New York Knicks.

Damian Lillard will have to pick up the slack in offense and will need the rest of the cast to step up and start producing more.

Carmelo Anthony, the third-highest scorer on the team after CJ and Lillard, will be expected to generate offense like he did in the 2020 playoffs.

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard is a fearless leader who does not back down from a challenge. He will undoubtedly carry the Portland Trail Blazers on his shoulders till his teammates return to the hardwood.

Lillard is one of the most gifted offensive players in the game and can light up opposing teams with his long-range daggers.

Damian Lillard has passed Kobe Bryant on the all-time three-pointers list



This season, he is averaging 28.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting at 44.1% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Derrick Jones Jr., F Robert Covington, C Enes Kanter.

New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers Match Prediction

The New York Knicks will be rolling in with an edge in this matchup, as the Portland Trail Blazers, who haven't played a game in a while, could be a bit rusty.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard were battle-tested in the 2020 playoffs, where they went on an impressive winning streak to clinch the eighth berth in the West.

Nevertheless, Damian Lillard could be one the New York Knicks will have to be wary of.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs Portland Trail Blazers?

The local coverage of the New York Knicks-Portland Trail Blazers game will be on the MSG Network and NBC Sports Northwest. Fans can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.