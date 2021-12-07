New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will host the New York Knicks in an NBA 2021-22 game on Tuesday.

San Antonio, with eight wins and 14 losses, are ranked 12th in the Western Conference. In their recent four-game winning streak, they beat the likes of the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards. That proves that Gregg Popovich is still capable of guiding his team to wins.

The San Antonio Spurs are built with rare offensive depth. Not having a scoring pecking order allows their rotation players to step in when starters are injured or inactive. Dejounte Murray and co., though, will need to register more wins if they want to end their two-year-long playoff drought.

The New York Knicks, meanwhile, with 11 wins and 12 losses, are 11th in a competitive Eastern Conference. Statistically, the Knicks have a better field goal and three-point conversion percentage than their opponents.

Their low attempts from beyond and inside the arc, though, have contributed to their losses. Tom Thibodeau will need to push his team to perform better defensively or risk not making the playoffs.

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks will head to San Antonio with a complete roster. In their official report submitted to the NBA, no player is injured or ill. For Thibodeau, a healthy roster directly translates to being able to use the full might of his preferred rotations and starters.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs are yet to submit their official injury report. However, based on reports, one can surmise that Zach Collins could remain sidelined. Collins, who fractured his injured foot in June, is expected to return by Christmas.

Meanwhile, Devin Vassell, who has missed four of the last five games, is unconfirmed for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Vassell is averaging 11.6 points and 1.8 threes per game this season.

Player Name Status Reason Zach Collins Out Fractured foot Devin Vassell Questionable Sore thigh

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The Knicks will most likely use the same starting lineup they deployed against the Denver Nuggets. Alec Burks, who is averaging 11.3 points per game, should start alongside Evan Fournier in the backcourt. Kemba Walker has dropped down the pecking order after starting the first 18 games of the season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau tells reporters that Kemba Walker is out of the rotation, and Alec Burks will remain the starting point guard. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau tells reporters that Kemba Walker is out of the rotation, and Alec Burks will remain the starting point guard.

Meanwhile, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson should start up front. Randle, who is averaging 20.1 points per game, is his team's top scorer and primary power forward.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs frontcourt will likely see Murray play alongside Derrick White. White, the team's primary shooting guard, is averaging 12.7 points per game. Gregg Popovich will likely start Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl in the frontcourt.

While Murray is the top scorer in San Antonio with 19 points per game, Doug is the best three-point scorer with an average of 2.1 threes.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Alec Burks | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Nerlens Noel.

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

