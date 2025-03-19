New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 19, 2025 

The New York Knicks begin a back-to-back set on Wednesday with a matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. After eking past the Spurs 117-114 on Christmas Day last year, the Knicks look to sweep the season series. Jalen Brunson remains, while Mitchell Robinson is questionable, but the other key contributors are available.

The Spurs will not have Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox in the rematch with the Knicks. Still, they are competitive behind Harrison Barnes, Devin Vassell, Chris Paul and Stephon Castle. The home fans will be hoping their team has enough to pull off an upset against their visitors.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Frost Bank Center in San Antonio will host the Knicks-Spurs rematch. Basketball fans can stream the action live via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Knicks (-370) vs. Spurs (+290)

Odds: Knicks (-8.5) vs. Spurs (+8.5)

Total (O/U): Knicks (o229.5 -110) vs. Spurs (u229.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The New York Knicks had trouble beating the San Antonio Spurs in December because of Victor Wembanyama. Without "Wemby" and De’Aaron Fox, the Knicks could turn their attention to Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle. If OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges can shackle the two, the Knicks could leave San Antonio with a blowout win.

The Knicks can’t be complacent against the always hard-fighting hosts. San Antonio can pull off an upset if the visitors commit careless turnovers and lose the rebounding battle.

The Spurs have been alternating wins and losses in their last five games. If the trend stands, they could pull the rug from under the favorites on Wednesday. The home team must execute well on both ends and must try not to have a lethargic quarter the Knicks can dominate.

San Antonio’s chance to win can come if it can make the game close late in the fourth. The Spurs will find it tough to overcome a big deficit and beat the Knicks considering their hobbled lineup.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineups

Knicks

PG: Miles McBride | SG: Josh Hart | SF: Mikal Bridges | PF: OG Anunoby | C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | PG: Stephon Castle | SG: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Bismack Biyombo

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Mikal Bridges has stepped up on offense following Jalen Brunson’s ankle injury last week. The former Brooklyn Nets star is averaging 23.4 points per game since Brunson’s injury. Against the Knicks’ hobbled hosts, he could blow past his 18.5 (O/U) points prop.

Josh Hart is another Knicks player who has been asked to do more on offense. Since the injury to their All-Star guard, Hart has averaged 11.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. The scrappy veteran could eke past his 23.5 (O/U) points + rebounds props. Hart will have plenty of opportunities to pile up the stat sheet versus the Spurs.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The New York Knicks are healthier and have been playing better than the San Antonio Spurs even when Victor Wembanyama was healthy. Without "Wemby" and Fox, the Knicks could cruise to a win that blows past the -8.5 spread.

