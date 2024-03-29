New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 29, 2024

The New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs is one of the matchups on the loaded NBA slate on Friday. The two teams are going in opposite directions. The Spurs are destined for the lottery, while the Knicks are solidly in the top-six in the East and preparing for a playoff run.

The Knicks have won three in a row and eight of their last 10, while the struggling Spurs are last in the West but have won their last two outings. The Knicks will be heavily favored despite the recent success of the Spurs, including a win against the Phoenix Suns.

The Knicks won their first meeting with the Spurs 126-105 on Nov. 5. The two teams are much different now. Let’s have a look at the betting odds:

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups, Odds and Betting Tips

The New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs matchup tips off at 8 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The game will air on Bally Sports Southwest in the San Antonio area. It will also air on MSG and MSG+ for the New York market. Here are the odds for the game.

Moneyline: Knicks (-425) vs Spurs (+320)

Spread: Knicks -9.5

Total (O/U): 212.5

Editor’s Note: These are odds as of time of writing, they may shift before tipoff.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Game Preview

The Knicks are the heavy favorites in this one. The Spurs are 9-27 at home, while New York is 20-15 on the road.

The Knicks are a gritty, defensive minded team. They hold opponents to 107.5 points per game. That does not bode well for the Spurs offense that has not scored more than 120 points in five games.

Jalen Brunson has a huge advantage against the inexperienced backcourt of the Spurs. He should have a big game and could best his season average of 27.4 ppg.

The New York Knicks will be without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, as both continue to rehab and hope to return before the playoffs. Alec Burks is also questionable for the Knicks. This should be the Knicks' starting lineup given their injuries:

PG - Jalen Brunson SG - Donte DiVincenzo SF - Josh Hart PF - Precious Achiuwa C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Bojan Bogdanovic and Miles McBride will be key players off the bench for the Knicks. McBride has had a recent surge as a backup contributor.

Keldon Johnson is questionable due to a knee injury. He would be a huge loss for the Spurs if he doesn't play. Here's their projected starting lineup:

PG - Tre Jones SG - Devin Vassell SF - Julian Champagnie PF - Jeremy Sochan C - Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs bench will depleted if Johnson doesn't play. Cedi Osman will be the likely off-the-bench scorer.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

Wembanyama is a block machine. He leads the league with 3.5 blocks per game. However, this month, he's averaging 4.2 swats per game. His prop is 3.5 blocks. An over may be a good pick as he blocked five shots in his last game.

As mentioned earlier, Jalen Brunson’s points prop could be a move. He will be required to carry the offensive load without Randle and Anunoby again. His prop is steep at 28.5, but he should have his way against the struggling Spurs.

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs Game Prediction

The Knicks should cruise in this one. It could be a slower pace but they should pull away late, as the Knicks have been clicking recently, while the Spurs appear flatly overmatched.