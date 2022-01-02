New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors will lock horns for the third time in the 2021-22 NBA season on Sunday.

The Raptors hold a 2-0 season series advantage. They will be eager to extend that to three games. Toronto has a solid chance of doing so because the Knicks are severely shorthanded. They are without stars Julius Randle, Kemba Walker and a few other key role players as well.

New York also lacks momentum right now as they endured an 80-95 loss against the OKC Thunder in their previous match. Toronto, meanwhile, is coming off a 116-108 against the LA Clippers and will be in great spirits ahead of this home fixture.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have only three players on their injury report. Rookie Scottie Barnes is listed as probable, while David Johnson and Goran Dragic have been ruled out.

Player Name Status Reason Scottie Barnes Probable Knee injury David Johnson. Out Calf injury Goran Dragic Out Personal

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks have listed ten players on their injury report. Evan Fournier is listed as questionable, while eight players have been ruled out. They include Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Derrick Rose and Mitchell Robinson, among others.

Player Name Status Reason Julius Randle Out Covid-19 protocols Mitchell Robinson Out Covid-19 protocols Wayne Selden Out Covid-19 protocols Jericho Sims Out Covid-19 protocols Nerlens Noel Out Covid-19 protocols Kemba Walker Out Knee soreness Derrick Rose Out Ankle injury recovery Danuel House Jr. Out Dislocated finger Evan Fournier Questionable Sore ankle

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will be forced to make changes to the starting lineup they deployed in their last game. If Evan Fournier is available to play, he will start on the backcourt alongside Miles McBride, while Obi Toppin and RJ Barrett will likely partner Taj Gibson on the frontcourt.

Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks and Quentin Grimes could play the most number of minutes among the reserves.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors could start Scottie Barnes in place of Khem Birch if the former is cleared to play. The rest of the lineup featuring Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will likely stay the same.

Birch, Yuta Watanabe and Chris Boucher could play the most minutes coming off the bench.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Predicted Starting 5s

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Miles McBride; Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier; Small Forward - RJ Barrett; Power Forward - Obi Toppin; Center - Taj Gibson.

Toronto Raptors

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet; Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr.; Small Forward - OG Anunoby; Power Forward - Scottie Barnes; Center - Pascal Siakam.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar