New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - December 31st, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks, a side brimming with confidence after a positive start to the 2020-21 NBA season face the 0-3 Toronto Raptors. This is Raptors worst start since 2005 with neither their offense nor defense anywhere near its best.

The Knicks secured their second win of the season on the road to the Cavs on Tuesday in what was their best defensive display thus far against an in-form Cleveland offense. Meanwhile, the Raptors staggered to another loss on the road in Philadelphia the same evening.

In this article, we will look at the injury reports and predicted line-ups for both sides ahead of their clash tonight.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Injury updates

The New York Knicks' injury report has seen some substantial lengthening throughout the first week of the NBA. As of reporting, there was some positive news for the franchise fanbase. Alec Burks (sprained left ankle), Immanuel Quickley (sore left hip) and Austin Rivers have all been upgraded to questionable for tonight's game. Frank Ntilikina, the Knicks' back-up point guard and Dennis Smith Jr. will be out, however.

Knicks say Alex Burks (sprained left ankle), Immanuel Quickley (sore left hip) and Austin Rivers (sore groin) have been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s game. Frank Ntilikina (sprained right knee), Dennis Smith Jr (left quad) are out. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 30, 2020

Toronto Raptors have reported a clean bill of health after their loss to the 76ers. The only notable absentee is Patrick McCaw who didn't travel to Philadelphia and is a few days away from being day-to-day.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Predicted Line-ups

Based off the fact that it is unclear who will be able to play for the New York Knicks, we will base our predictions from those available. Therefore, it can be expected that coach Thibodeau will run the same side that performed well in Cleveland.

This means a starting frontcourt of RJ Barrett and Elfrid Payton with Reggie Bullock playing at small forward. Meanwhile, the Knicks standout performer so far, Julius Randle, will hope to continue his form at power forward with Mitchell Robinson at center.

Julius Randle's #NBA ranks in some categories: 24.8 PPG (16th), 10.5 RPG (12th), 7.5 APG (10th), 69.2% 3PFG (T-3rd), 5 Turnovers/Game (T-4th).#Knicks — Pat O'Keefe (@patokeefe12) December 30, 2020

For the Toronto Raptors, coach Nick Nurse will want a more consistent showing from his starters who have all struggled for scoring at one point or another thus far. Fred VanVleet is expected to start alongside veteran Kyle Lowry with the misfiring Aron Baynes at center.

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors - Predicted Starting 5's

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks New Orleans Pelicans v Toronto Raptors

New York Knicks:

G RJ Barrett, G Elfrid Payton, F Julius Randle, F Reggie Bullock, C Mitchell Robinson

Toronto Raptors:

G Kyle Lowry, G Fred VanVleet, F OG Anunoby, F Pascal Siakam, C Aron Baynes