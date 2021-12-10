New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - December 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The New York Knicks are on the last stop of a three-game road trip that will conclude at Scotiabank Arena for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors should help the New York Knicks play with more energy and hustle following a listless performance against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks simply got slaughtered on the second night of a back-to-back in Indiana.

The lack of energy and hustle appeared in different ways, but particularly in the manner in which the New York Knicks gave up points in the paint. Coming into the game versus the Pacers, the Knicks only allowed 42.7 paint points per contest. They were bludgeoned by Indiana with a 60-44 score in their lopsided loss.

The Toronto Raptors are currently 2-3 on a seven-game road trip and lost a razor-thin decision in their last game to the OKC Thunder. The Raptors allowed the Thunder to come back from a 13-point deficit and lost a very winnable game.

Nick Nurse’s undermanned team built a 10-point edge entering the second half but were thoroughly demolished 33-12 in the third quarter. Fred VanVleet led the comeback bid in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of his 19 points in the frame.

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Friday, December 10th; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, December 11th; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have been wildly inconsistent this season [Photo: Daily Knicks]

Head coach Tom Thibodeau changed his starting five by inserting Taj Gibson over regular center Mitchell Robinson. The idea was to add a little spark to the team that was playing the second game of a back-to-back and was also missing Nerlens Noel, who had a sore back.

The plan worked quite well, with Gibson having the best +/- among the starters despite not making a basket. Thibodeau’s boys looked disengaged for the majority of the game. The match looked over when the Pacers built a 27-point lead.

RJ Barrett, who was the New York Knicks’ best player in their win against the San Antonio Spurs, was horrible in this game. He played a team-high 35 minutes and led the Knicks in scoring with 19 points. However, he was a team-worst -25. The Pacers outscored the Knicks by a mind-boggling 25 points in Barrett’s 35 minutes of game time.

The New York Knicks are back on the drawing board yet again, still looking for consistency and rhythm. They are now a game below .500 after a hot start to the season.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle leads the New York Knicks in scoring, rebounding and assists. However, his performances this season have been nowhere near what they were last campaign. He is scoring about five points less, while his overall field goal shooting and three-point efficiency have dropped. The Knicks’ best player is not making the All-Star this season with the way he is playing.

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer Julius Randle is carrying the Knicks offensively in the first half (13 points and 4 assists) but this is the type of lazy, lackadaisical, inexcusable defensive effort from Randle we've seen at times this season that's frustrated fans. NY down double-digits at halftime once again



NY down double-digits at halftime once again Julius Randle is carrying the Knicks offensively in the first half (13 points and 4 assists) but this is the type of lazy, lackadaisical, inexcusable defensive effort from Randle we’ve seen at times this season that’s frustrated fans.NY down double-digits at halftime once again https://t.co/mLJd3dtFRY

Despite that, he remains the New York Knicks’ best player. Tom Thibodeau, for better or worse, has made Randle the hub of the offense.

The 27-year old's ability to create for his teammates is a big part of New York’s offense. The Knicks could also use more effort and focus on the forward on the defensive end of the floor.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Alec Burks | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have been fighting the injury bug since the start of the season [Photo: Raptors Rupture]

The Toronto Raptors are just one of the many teams that have been hit by the injury bug this season. They played without OG Anunoby, Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa in the game against the OKC Thunder. Goran Dragic has also been away from the team for quite some time for personal reasons.

Toronto’s situation is not likely going to change anytime soon. They will just have to suck it up and play through a spate of injuries.

The Toronto Raptors, before their loss to the OKC Thunder, had their first consecutive victory since a five-game winning run early last month. They looked like they were on the verge of turning things around following back-to-back wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet Justin Champagnie was a TENTH OF A SECOND away from winning the game for the Raptors.

Without a few of their best players, the Toronto Raptors can’t allow themselves to fall into a big deficit against the New York Knicks. It’s very difficult to mount a huge comeback when short-handed. They’ll have as good a chance as any if they can keep the game close.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Amid all the injuries, Fred VanVleet has been a constant in the Toronto Raptors’ game. His all-around game, grit and leadership make him invaluable to the team, even with Pascal Siakam around.

The 27-year old’s importance to Toronto can be readily seen from the minutes he averages this season. His 38.15 minutes per contest is easily the highest in the NBA by a wide margin.

NBA @NBA



107

109



🚨 Fred VanVleet ties it and the game is coming down to the wire on NBA League Pass 🚨 @okcthunder 107 @Raptors 109

VanVleet’s value was encapsulated in the Toronto Raptors’ comeback attempt against the OKC Thunder. The undersized point guard ran the offense with precision and scored 14 of his 19 points in the pivotal period.

Despite injuries, Toronto has been winning of late and still had a chance to win against OKC in large part due to VanVleet.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Pascal Siakam | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Chris Boucher

Knicks vs Raptors Match Prediction

The outcome of the game between the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors depends largely on New York’s play, as Toronto is depleted with injuries. The Knicks have the talent and personnel to run away with this game, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they are lackadaisical yet again.

If the Toronto Raptors can keep the New York Knicks within distance, they could overcome their disadvantage in manpower and pull off an upset.

Where to watch the Knicks vs Raptors game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors is available via TSN (The Sports Network) and the MSG Networks.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh