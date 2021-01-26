New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 26th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will face off against the soaring Utah Jazz in an out-of-conference NBA clash on Tuesday.

The Knicks were recently on a tear but will enter this contest with a two-game losing streak. They lost their previous matchup to the Portland Trail Blazers 116-113.

The New York Knicks played an efficient game, shooting 45% from the field and out-rebounding the Trail Blazers. However, they failed to contain Damian Lillard, who single-handedly buried them with a game-high 39 points.

For the Knicks, Julius Randle scored a team-high 25 points to go with seven boards and five assists. Immanuel Quickley put in an impressive 31-point performance but could not make it count in crunch time.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz continue to play inspiring basketball this season as they are coming off their eighth consecutive win. In their last outing, they registered a resounding victory over the Golden State Warriors 127-108.

Leading from the front was none other than Donovan Mitchell, who posted another impressive performance with 23 points, seven boards, and six assists.

With this shot, Donovan Mitchell became the fastest player in NBA history to hit 600 3-pointers. 💦



📽️ @utahjazz

Overall, the Jazz had six players who scored in double digits for their twelfth win of the season. They have a winning momentum behind them and will aim to keep the hot streak going by taking another win at home on Tuesday.

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Injury Updates

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks don't have any major injury concerns ahead of their matchup with the Utah Jazz.

Reggie Bullock (neck) is the only player listed in the franchise's injury update. However, he could return to the floor as the coaching staff monitors his recovery on a day-to-day basis.

Not on our block.



Mitch & Nerlens are Top 10 in Blocks in the NBA this season 🚫 pic.twitter.com/mqiw2uoql4 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 25, 2021

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will likely roll out with their regular starting five. They have listed two players in their injury report.

Trent Forrest and Elijah Hughes are recovering from injuries and could be on the sidelines for Tuesday night's matchup.

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks will head into this NBA game with the same lineup from their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Elfrid Payton and RJ Barrett will feature in the backcourt, while Reggie Bullock will resume his duty at the small forward position. The in-form Julius Randle will seek another big performance at the power forward position, with Mitchell Robinson supporting him under the rim as the primary center.

Utah Jazz

The red hot Utah Jazz are expected to deploy the same lineup that has earned them remarkable success in their recent stretch of games.

Mike Conley Jr. will come in at the point position, with the awe-inspiring Donovan Mitchell as his backcourt partner. Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale will feature as the two wing players, and big man Rudy Gobert will come in at the center position.

New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting 5s

Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks react in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center

New York Knicks

G Elfrid Payton, G RJ Barrett, F Reggie Bullock, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson.

Players on the Utah Jazz bench cheer after teammate Georges Niang dunks against the Denver Nuggets in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs

Utah Jazz

G Mike Conley Jr., G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.