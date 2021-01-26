New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - January 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The hottest team in the NBA in Utah Jazz host the defensively astute New York Knicks in this inter-conference affair. The Jazz are one win away from topping the Western Conference standings while the Knicks have lost their last two fixtures.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 26th, 9 PM ET (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks' topsy-turvy run continues as they're now on a losing run again after winning three straight. Defense continues to be the identity of the team as they look for consistent scoring from players other than Julius Randle. Sophomore RJ Barrett has improved his volume but lacks accuracy from the field.

21 in the 4th.



The rook battled tonight in Portland notching a career-high 31 points. pic.twitter.com/vGNHsSglIW — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 25, 2021

The New York Knicks' offseason acquisitions have hit the mark in recent outings though. Rookie Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 31 points against the Portland Trail Blazers the other night. Meanwhile, Alec Burks is averaging 16.7 points per game on 54.8% shooting from downtown despite his injury troubles.

Advertisement

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle (left)

Julius Randle is the go-to guy for the New York Knicks right now. He'll have a key role to play against the Utah Jazz who love to dominate the paint on both ends of the court. Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds when the two sides last met in the first week of January and he'll be hoping to replicate that match-winning effort.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G Elfrid Payton, G RJ Barrett, F Alec Burks, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have gone ahead and won eight straight games to put the pressure on both LA franchises on top of the West standings. Interestingly enough, their last loss came against the New York Knicks earlier this month. Luckily, Quin Snyder's men have improved immensely on both ends of the court since then.

Advertisement

The Utah Jazz have truly embodied the 3-and-D mantra this season. They allow the third-fewest points per game and are the second-most efficient team from downtown this season. With six players scoring in double digits, the Jazz can quickly alter the narrative in matchups by getting stops and draining quick buckets.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is playing with extra bounce lately and controversial statements from Shaq will only add fuel to the fire. Mitchell has averaged 27.3 points on 51% shooting from the field through the Utah Jazz's current winning streak. He'll be expected to come up clutch against the resilient New York Knicks as well.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

Knicks vs Jazz Match Prediction

Advertisement

As good as the New York Knicks are defensively, they are no match for the Utah Jazz right now. The latter has recorded seven blowout wins in January and are only getting better. Even though the Knicks will give them a challenge, Donovan Mitchell and co. are expected to notch up another home victory.

Where to watch Knicks vs Jazz?

Local coverage of the game will be available on MSG Network and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: 1 player the Utah Jazz could sign before the NBA Trade Deadline to become Western Conference contenders