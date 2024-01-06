New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 6, 2024

The sizzling-hot New York Knicks will take on the reeling Washington Wizards for the second time this season on Saturday. New York hasn’t lost a game yet since trading for former Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby. They beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers during their winning run.

Washington, meanwhile, was badly beaten by the Cleveland Cavaliers in back-to-back games. The Wizards have won just once in their last seven games. Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma combined for 11 points in the team’s 114-90 loss to Cleveland less than 24 hours ago. The Wizards could be facing another blowout loss if their best players don’t step up.

While the attention has been on Anunoby’s acquisition, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has been humming almost under the radar. He had another prolific outing in the Knicks 128-92 hammering of the Philadelphia 76ers. New York will be trying to extend its winning streak against the Wizards on Saturday.

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards: Preview, betting tips and predictions

Game details

Teams: New York Knicks (20-15) vs Washington Wizards (6-28)

Date and Time: January 6, 2024 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Capital One Arena | Washington, DC

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards: Game preview

The Knicks are clicking and firing on all cylinders. OG Anunoby’s arrival has given them a boost on both ends of the floor. Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are playing with great chemistry. They are playing for each other and are enjoying themselves. New York is one of the worst teams that the Wizards can face at the moment.

There are so many things that are going wrong for the Wizards right now. For starters, they allow 126.6 points per game, the worst in the NBA. They are also at the bottom in defensive efficiency. The Detroit Pistons, who have won just three games this season, are better than them in that category.

More worryingly, Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole are nowhere near the leaders the Wizards hoped they would turn out to be. In two straight losses to the Cavaliers, the two looked like they quit on their team.

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards: Starting lineups

Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo are Tom Thibodeau’s best starters.

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. refused to shake up his starting unit despite the team’s terrible performances. He is likely to keep on having Daniel Gafford, Kyle Kuzma, Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole and Deni Avidija open the game.

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards: Betting tips

Julius Randle is averaging 24.2 points per game for the New York Knicks. The over/under points prop for him is 28.5 at DraftKings. Bettors get -130 for over and +100 for under.

Randle only had eight points in the win against Philly on Thursday. He shot 1-11 and missed all of his three three-point attempts. Before the dud against the Sixers, he had been averaging 35.0 points in his previous four games.

The All-Star forward could have a big night against Washington’s inept defense and go over his points prop.

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.8 points per game this season for the Washington Wizards. The over/under points prop for him at FanDuel is 20.5. Bettors get -118 for over and -108 for under.

Kuzma’s form has dipped. He scored just 16 and nine points in back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Wizards will also be playing against an in-form Knicks that added OG Anunoby, an elite defensive wing.

Kyle Kuzma will likely find it hard to get past his points prop.

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards: Predictions

The moneyline for the Knicks is -350 while it’s +275 for the Wizards. New York is a -9.0 favorite on the road.

The in-form Knicks are hitting their stride. They’re not likely to snap out of it against the embattled Wizards. New York could extend their winning streak to four by beating Washington against the spread.