"New York was next": Michael Jordan was 30 minutes away from leaving the Bulls to join the Knicks in 1996

There were rumors back then that Michael Jordan was close to joining the New York Knicks in the summer of 1996. Jordan was looking for a huge contract from the Chicago Bulls who were 30-minutes away from losing the best player in the history of basketball.

In an interview with Marvin R. Shanken of Cigar Aficionado back in 2005, MJ confirmed that he spoke to the Knicks about the possibility of teaming up with Patrick Ewing. He explained that there was a dialogue but the Bulls were prepared to offer him a historic deal.

"If Chicago had not made a significant offer, New York was next," Jordan said. "We actually had a dialogue with New York. If a phone call didn't come in 30 minutes from Chicago, we had already given assurances that we would have gone to the Knicks for less money."

According to the Chicago Tribune, Michael Jordan was looking to get paid after winning the 1996 NBA championship. The New York Knicks signed Patrick Ewing to a one-year, $18 million contract, and Jordan wanted more from the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks reportedly had a one-year, $25 million offer to Jordan, and his agent David Falk gave the Bulls a second chance to make a counter. Chicago didn't hesitate as they ended up signing MJ to a historic one-year, $30 million deal.

Jordan went on to win the NBA championships in 1997 and 1998. As for the Knicks, they lost to the Miami Heat in the 1997 Eastern Conference semifinals. In 1998, the Knicks failed to make it past the second round again and lost to the Indiana Pacers.

Michael Jordan loved playing against the New York Knicks

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls against Derek Harper of the New York Knicks.

Michael Jordan faced the New York Knicks 27 times during the NBA playoffs. Jordan has a 19-8 record against the Knicks, averaging 33.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The Knicks have also not defeated the Chicago Bulls in a playoff series with Jordan on the roster.

The Bulls beat them in 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993 and 1996. They were able to finally move past Chicago in 1994 but Jordan was playing baseball at the time. The rivalry between the Knicks and Bulls is certainly compelling and entertaining but it was one-sided when Jordan was involved.

But if Jordan joined the team and formed a partnership with Patrick Ewing in 1996, the Knicks' history would have been different. They were a team playing on the biggest market with the biggest player coming on. However, it was not meant to be as Jordan cemented his legacy with two more seasons in Chicago.

