"1, 2, 3... Cancun" - Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the NBA on TNT crew hilariously trolls the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers' season ended earlier than expected as they were eliminated from playoff contention last Tuesday. Following the Lakers' 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns, they officially became one of the most disappointing teams in NBA history. The Inside the NBA on TNT crew had some fun at their expense.

In the most recent episode of Inside the NBA, the crew of Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, Jamal Crawford and Adam Lefkoe said goodbye to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers. The "EJ's Neat-O Stat of the Night" was all about sending the team to Cancun.

"1, 2, 3... Cancun!" - Shaq and the rest of the crew shouted.

The Inside the NBA crew continued to troll the LA Lakers by showing a photoshopped picture of them on vacation. LeBron James can be seen wearing a "Not A GM" tank top, while Russell Westbrook is on a jet ski. Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, comedian Will Ferrell and rapper Snoop Dogg are on a banana boat, with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka falling off of it.

It was a season to forget for the Lakers, their players and their fan base. They were one of the favorites to win the NBA championship at the start of the season alongside the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Lakers were not really that good as they battled injuries, inconsistencies, bad coaching and chemistry issues.

Cancún Muse @CancunMuse Good Morning NBA fans the lakers have just arrived to Cancún, make sure to welcome them! #NBA Good Morning NBA fans the lakers have just arrived to Cancún, make sure to welcome them! #NBA https://t.co/bniOOeLgHr

For those who do not know, Cancun is a city in Mexico famous for being a tourist destination. The inside joke in the NBA about Cancun only went viral a couple of years ago, but it was originally uttered by Nick Van Exel back in 1998.

Van Exel, playing for the LA Lakers back then, shouted "Cancun" during a huddle after practice before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers were already down 0-3 at the time and Van Exel already has a vacation on his mind. He was eventually traded in the offseason.

What's next for the LA Lakers?

Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers head into the offseason full of questions and uncertainties. LeBron James is still one of the best players in the world, but Anthony Davis has failed to stay healthy and Russell Westbrook is not a good fit for the team. Depth is not a strength and they have no cap space.

With no future draft picks until 2026, the Lakers are likely trapped in their current predicament unless they can trade Westbrook's huge contract. Still, the team will need a lot of work to do in the summer. They have to find a new head coach, while also trying to surround LeBron and AD with better talent on a limited budget.

It's a tall task for Lakers ownership and management. But they are the Lakers and their fans expect them to bounce back and make a real run at the championship next season.

