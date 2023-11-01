$1.5 million worth Victor Wembanyama's Summer League debut jersey cashed staggering $62000: All you need to know

Victor Wembanyama has easily become one of the most popular players in the NBA since his first week of action. Originally, skeptics took a "let's see what he does" stance as a way to criticize the French phenom. However, now that Wemby has delivered and shown how high the ceiling on his potential is, it appears the NBA public is in awe of the new anomaly in their league.

With the reality sinking in that the hype may just be worth it with Wemby, people have started investing in memorabilia that is associated with his burgeoning career. After all, how often do 7'4 French superstars come in and take the league by storm?

Victor Wembanyama's first piece of basketball action in San Antonio Spurs colors came during the 2023 NBA Summer League. While he only registered nine points, they still were the first nine points scored by Wemby as a Spur. So, naturally, the value associated with the jersey was expected to be high. But a Summer League jersey selling for upwards of $62,000 is certainly unprecedented.

However, it does not rank as high as some Hall of Fame jerseys, but of course, Wemby is just a rookie who is a week into his first official NBA campaign. The $62,000 could prove to be a smart investment if the owner intends to re-sell the jersey in the future if Victor Wembanyama reaches the hallowed heights expected of his 7'4 frame.

Victor Wembanyama's $62,000 jersey featured in the Spurs' Summer League game against the Charlotte Hornets

Victor Wemabnyama scored 9 points on 2-13 shooting and recorded 5 blocks on his Summer League debut

The $1.5 million-worth rookie has started his NBA career solidly. He spearheaded a win against his idol Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns most recently. Wemby is averaging 16.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game for the season. His Summer League debut, however, was certainly not a sign of things to come in terms of scoring efficiency.

Paying $62,000 for a jersey might sound absurd to a layman, but comparing the figure to other iconic basketball memorabilia jerseys reveals that this just might be looked at as a steal in the future. Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey, the most expensive piece of basketball memorabilia to ever be sold, was purchased for $10.1 million.

The expectations set on young Victor Wembanyama's shoulders are definitely MJ-esque. San Antonio Spurs basketball is back, and million-dollar jerseys might become a thing again because of Wembanyama.