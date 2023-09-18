10 players with most win shares in single NBA playoffs run -LeBron James only player with multiple selections

Win shares in the NBA are computed based on their overall performance. The player with most shares in a playoff run was LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion has been on top of this list four times in his career: in 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2018.

While owning the most win shares does not translate to championships, it is just amazing how players will carry their teams to victory, especially when it counts the most, which is in the playoffs.

Here are 10 players with the most win shares in the NBA in a single playoff run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

1) Tim Duncan (2003) - 5.94

In just his fifth season in the NBA, Tim Duncan already won his second NBA championship in 2003. He just made it look so fundamental as he tallied 23.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.9 blocks while the San Antonio Spurs won the title against the New Jersey Nets.

2) LeBron James (2012) - 5.82

This was LeBron James at the peak of his powers. The 2012 run marked his first championship in the NBA, and he averaged 30.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.9 blocks as the Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder tandem of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden in the NBA Finals.

3) Dirk Nowitzki (2006) - 5.39

The Dallas Mavericks finally made it to the NBA Finals this year with a prime Dirk Nowitzki doing 27.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals. Unfortunately, the Heat were the better team in the finals, winning 4-2 over the Mavs.

4) LeBron James (2013) - 5.20

There was no stopping LeBron James and the Miami Heat on the road to their back-to-back titles in 2013.

This season, James had 25.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals in the playoffs. The Heat capped the season with a thrilling win over the San Antonio Spurs.

5) LeBron James (2018) - 5.16

This is one year that LeBron James had the highest win share but was not able to deliver the championship to Cleveland.

In the finals, James was against the overpowered Golden State Warriors with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson. The numbers of this playoff run are 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

6) Nikola Jokic (2023) - 5.01

At 27 years old, Nikola Jokic is at the top of the NBA and has given the Denver Nuggets its first championship. He just does everything for his team, as he registered almost a triple-double average in the playoffs with 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

7) Kawhi Leonard (2019) - 4.88

Arguably the best rental player in NBA history, Kawhi Leonard's short but sweet stay with the Toronto Raptors resulted in a championship.

The numbers that Leonard put up in the playoffs were 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals as the Raptors ended Kevin Durant's tenure with the Golden State Warriors after the 2019 NBA Finals.

8) LeBron James (2009) - 4.83

This is the season that LeBron James gave it all for the Cleveland Cavaliers, even when he was just surrounded by a mediocre cast of players.

In the playoffs, his team was defeated by the Orlando Magic, who robbed the basketball fans of an LBJ vs. Kobe NBA Finals. Nonetheless, LeBron James was indeed dominant, scoring 35.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

9) Michael Jordan (1998) - 4.81

This isn't a complete list without the NBA GOAT, Michael Jordan. In his swan song with the Chicago Bulls, he gave it all, providing 32.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals. This is the sixth championship for Jordan and the Bulls franchise in just eight seasons.

10) Dwyane Wade (2006) - 4.79

This was a very intense battle of Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade in the playoffs but the Miami Heat came out on top over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, 4-2.

Wade made his mark in the NBA, winning his first title in just his third season. In the playoffs, Wade had 28.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.