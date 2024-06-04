"$100 million less than Jaylen Brown" - NBA fans react to Tyrese Maxey potentially signing $205 million deal with 76ers

Despite a rocky Philadelphia 76ers season, Tyrese Maxey left everything he had on the court. Amid all the injuries on the roster, Maxey provided a stable presence which increased his value. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reported on Tuesday that the Sixers are looking to offer a five-year, $205 million deal. The report garnered varied reactions from NBA fans.

After this season, Maxey will enter the offseason as a restricted free agent. With several possible suitors already having their eyes set on the offensive-minded guard, Philadelphia is looking to match possible offers with a counter-deal to consider.

Pompey's report was shared by X user NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral), which resulted in strong comments from NBA fans.

"$100 million less than Jaylen Brown for equal production."

X user B.B. Bundy (@BB_Bundy) argued that the huge contract might result in another early playoff exit.

"All that money just to get bounced in the first round," the fan posted.

X user Penn State Talk (@PSURecruitTalk) credited the work that Tyrese Maxey has put in this season and the potential to build a roster around him in the long run.

"Would be well deserved. They got to build around him moving forward," the fan posted.

X user Berkman Yilmaz (@Berko4790) questioned if Maxey is worth that huge of a contract.

"Is such a high priced contract worth it for him?" the fan asked.

X user AlGKickingIt (@AlKickingIt) approved of the possible contract deal but questioned if the Philadelphia 76ers have enough to acquire another star.

"He deserves it. One of the best young players in the game. But Sixers will then have $90 million + tied up in two guys and they are trying to lure a third star like (Jimmy) Butler for another $40-$50 million? Will be difficult to assemble a quality roster at that point," the fan posted.

Be that as it may, Maxey has showcased tremendous development which has been a huge asset for the 76ers. It will be interesting to see how his tenure on the team shakes out in the long run.

Tyrese Maxey gets "face of the league" praise from NBA analyst

On ESPN's "Get Up," NBA analyst Andraya Carter had high praise for Tyrese Maxey. To witness one of the team's star players will his team to a victory will always put anyone on notice. When he dropped 46 points at Madison Square Garden, Maxey continued to establish himself as one of the elite shotmakers in the league.

"Tyrese Maxey has to be in the conversation for future face of the league," Carter said. "This performance, in the Garden where he put the team on his back ... he has to be in the conversation for face of the league."

His road performance is a testament to the growth he has taken in his capabilities on the court alongside his confidence to show up in crucial moments. These are two aspects of a star player's game that an NBA franchise would want to capitalize on.

Paired alongside a dominant big man in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey has been a standout running mate for the 2023 MVP.