$12,000,000 Orlando Magic trade target Coby White makes his feelings clear about uncertain future

On Wednesday, Omar Cabrera from the Orlando Magic Daily reported on the Bulls guard Coby White being the perfect target for the eight-seeded team in the Eastern Conference. The NBA trade deadline is just around the corner and the teams have got a short window to make their moves.

The Chicago Bulls have the potential to be one of the teams to make some more moves before the deadlines. On Monday, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Bulls have moved their star guard Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings as a part of a three-team deal that saw De'Aaron Fox land at the San Antonio Spurs.

After this trade, The Athletic talked with the Bulls roster after they returned to Chicago from a disappointing 127-119 loss against the Detroit Pistons. During their conversations, White expressed his concerns about his uncertain future at the franchise.

"I already know I’m not untouchable,” he said. “I like being in Chicago, but it’s out of my control. That’s up to the front office and how they view me. As long as I’m here, I’m here to compete, play hard, lead and do anything I can to help win."

According to HoopesHype, Coby White is set to receive $12 million this season and the Magic will have to add that salary to their payroll if they acquire him.

Coby White's potential fit with Magic

Coby White is arguably the most appropriate target for the Magic. The 24-year-old guard will be a great boost for the Magic offense both in the short term and in the long term.

He is averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game on 43.5% shooting, including 37.0% from deep. Omar Cabrera also brought forward the idea of White playing alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in his article on Wednesday.

"White would also fit alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as White can play off and on the ball. White has shown the ability to create shots for himself and others," he wrote.

White has the potential to be a great two-way threat on the court, thanks to his 6-foot-5 frame. He would be a great facilitator on offense as he has experience playing off the ball alongside Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.

As of now, there have been no reports of trade conversations between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls concerning Coby White. However, with only one year left on his contract, the Bulls could be looking to get some value in return for their guard especially when the Orlando Magic have the assets and draft capital to bring in White.

