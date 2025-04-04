12× All-Star Chris Paul hints at return with Victor Wembanyama next season in massive announcement

One of the looming questions that San Antonio Spurs fans have is whether Chris Paul will remain with the team next season. The veteran guard is turning 40 in May, and several questions need to be addressed at this stage. Will he stay in San Antonio? Will he join a true contender? Or will he hang up his sneakers?

In an article penned by Marc J. Spears for Andscape on Friday, Paul somewhat answered these questions. The veteran guard's response doesn't confirm that he'll come back to play, but it indicates his mindset as the regular season concludes.

For now, it seems like Paul wants to return for another run with the Spurs.

"I’ll be 40 in May. So, yeah man, I’m going to keep playing, I think," Paul said. "At the end of every season, I evaluate everything. Evaluate playing. Evaluate how my body feels. But the more years that go by, it’s more conversations with my family, with my kids. They have a lot of say so. They got a lot of input."

He then mentioned that the advice he's gotten from his friends who've already retired is to keep playing until he's capable. However, he also indicated that he has not reached a final decision.

"I love to play. I definitely love my kids and my family more than I like to play," Paul added. "Anybody who’s in this knows the sacrifice could go longer. I said this summer I will evaluate it and talk to my family about it."

At 39, Chris Paul is nearing the conclusion of his 20th NBA season. In these 20 years, he has accomplished a lot.

He's a 12-time All-Star (2008-16, 2020-2022) and a four-time member of the All-NBA first team (2008, 2012-2014). Paul has also led the league in assists five times and steals six times.

However, one accomplishment that's continued to elude him is an NBA championship. He came close with the Phoenix Suns in 2021, but they could not get it done, losing the finals in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chris Paul becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season

Ultimately, Chris Paul holds all the cards entering this offseason. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent, so even if the San Antonio Spurs wanted him to stay, they'd have to negotiate a new contract.

There's a lot of uncertainty for the Spurs right now, from the coaching to their franchise superstar's health. Coach Gregg Popovich suffered a stroke in November and has yet to come back. There hasn't been a confirmation on whether he'll return at all.

Then, there's Victor Wembanyama's health. The Frenchman was sidelined after the All-Star break after a deep vein thrombosis was discovered on his right shoulder.

With these uncertainties, Chris Paul could choose to play his 21st season with a team where he can maximize his chances of finally capturing that elusive championship ring.

