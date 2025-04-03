"That's where the most money is" - NBA insider predicts Chris Paul's potential move this summer as Spurs' playoffs hope crash

At this stage in his career, Chris Paul is best suited to be a veteran leader for a championship squad. However, due to the San Antonio Spurs situation, Paul has no shot of making the postseason, let alone competing for a championship.

Paul is already in his 20th NBA season and will turn 40 in May. As such, basketball fans wonder if he'll remain on the court after this campaign. To answer the lingering questions regarding his future, league insider Brian Windhorst gave his two cents.

On Thursday, Malika Andrews asked Windhorst on "NBA Today" if Paul would remain in a Spurs jersey next season.

"He's got all the options on the table," Windhorst said. "I think the Spurs would love to have him back, I think he could go sign with another team, I think he could go coach in the league, I think he could be in the studio with us if he wanted to be. But knowing Chris Paul, he's gonna want to be on the court because he can still make an impact. That's where the most money is still."

Windhorst's response does not definitively answer whether Paul will remain with the Spurs or not. However, it does indicate that retirement is not yet on his mind.

He could remain in San Antonio, providing leadership and a veteran voice for their young core. He could stay as a mentor to guys like De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. He can still impart knowledge to Victor Wembanyama, and most importantly, he looks like he can still run the offense as the lead guard.

At the end of the day, only Paul truly say if he's hanging his sneakers up. Once he does retire, though, there will be opportunities for him due to his basketball IQ and experience.

Chris Paul has yet to miss a game this season

The San Antonio Spurs have already played 76 of the scheduled 82 games. In every single one of these contests, the one constant has been Chris Paul.

Paul is only six regular season games away from being able to suit up in all 82 games — a feat he's acheived just once in his 20-year career. That other time was 10 years ago, during the 2014-15 season, when he was still with the LA Clippers.

Furthermore, Paul is only one of two players who have played in every Spurs game this year. The other player is veteran forward Harrison Barnes. After them, the player with the second-highest number of games played is rookie Stephon Castle, at 75.

Castle missed one game, which was against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 13, due to a left shoulder contusion.

