‘1200 students skipped class’: Magic Johnson recalls amazing story while remembering late Bobby Knight 

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson paid tribute to Bobby Knight, who died on November 1, 2023, at the age of 83. The five-time NBA champion shared an interesting anecdote from the time when the legendary basketball coach tried to recruit him to play college ball for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Johnson was still at Everett High School at the time when he first met Knight. The Hall of Fame coach had just led his Hoosiers to a 32-0 record in the 1976 season, winning the national championship. Everybody wanted to catch a glimpse of him. Johnson revealed details of that incident while paying his tribute to Knight, saying:

"Rest in peace to Hall of Fame basketball coach Bobby Knight. I remember when he came to recruit me at Everett High School right after they went 32-0 and won the National Championship in 1976. All 1200 students skipped class that day because they wanted to catch a glimpse of the legendary Coach Knight.

"A true champion! Cookie and I are praying for the entire Knight family and all of his loved ones," added Johnson.

Despite getting an offer from Knight, Magic Johnson opted to play for the Michigan State Spartans, which was closer to his home. Indiana Hoosiers was not part of the decision-making for Johnson as he wanted to stay in Michigan.

Choosing the Spartans over the Michigan Wolverines was finalized when coach Jud Heathcote assured Johnson that he would be playing point guard.

Basketball coaching career of Bobby Knight

Coach Bobby Knight died at 83 at his home in Bloomington, Indiana, as confirmed by a statement on his official website. He was renowned for elevating the Indiana Hoosiers basketball program and winning 11 Big Ten titles and two national championships in 1981 and 1987.

His coaching career began at West Point where he became the youngest Division I head coach at the age of 24. Knight's success at Indiana is topped by a remarkable 63-1 record in two seasons. His short temper and controversial behavior resulted in his dismissal from Indiana in 2000 after grabbing a player by the throat. Despite his winning resume, his abrasive demeanor remained a defining characteristic.

Bobby Knight will be remembered as a tale of contrasts, where he was a genius and a brilliant strategist on the basketball court and on the other hand, a controversial figure. His impact on basketball, both positive and negative, is undeniable as he leaves a complex legacy for the sport he was passionate about.