Late Indiana basketball legend Bobby Knight once anointed Michael Jordan as the GOAT before a single NBA possession 

Bobby Knight, the legendary Indiana Hoosiers coach, had some memorable moments on the basketball court. In one instance, however, he made a resonating prediction about Michael Jordan, even before the basketball icon played an NBA game.

The Hall of Fame coach coached the 1984 U.S. Olympic team, featuring future legends of the game, including Jordan, Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin. They beat Spain, thanks to Jordan's 20-point performance.

Even at a young age, the legendary coach who died Wednesday said that MJ was the best player he'd ever seen play.

"The kid is just an absolutely great kid." Knight said of Jordan. "If I were going to pick the three or four best athletes I’ve ever seen play basketball, he’d be one of them. I think he’s the best athlete I’ve ever seen play basketball.

"If I were gonna pick three, four with the best ability I’d ever seen play the game, he’d be one of them. If I’m gonna pick the best competitor that I’ve ever seen play, he’d be one of them.

"So, in the categories of competitiveness, ability, skill and then athletic ability, he’s the best athlete, he’s one of the best competitors, he’s one of the most skilled players. And that to me makes him the best basketball player that I’ve ever seen play."

His words at that time seemed too crazy as the Chicago Bulls legend hadn't played a single NBA game yet. Knight wasn't far off with what he said as many witnessed Jordan's greatness on the court and consider him to be the greatest player of all time.

Bobby Knight died Wednesday at 83

The basketball world is in mourning Bobby Knight's death on Wednesday. Knight has had difficulties with his health for some time, including suffering a stroke in 2015. Early this year, it was reported that he was recovering from pneumonia.

Knight's family released a statement regarding the coach's death:

"We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."

Knight will be remembered for his incredible genius on the basketball court and the legacy that he left.

