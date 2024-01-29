"$15k for a soft kick" - D'Angelo Russell fined $15000 by NBA for Lakers-Warriors post-game antics has fans buzzing

On Monday afternoon, new emerged that LA Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell is getting fined. NBA fans quickly began cracking jokes at his expense after seeing what led to him handing over $15,000.

The league announced Russell is being handed the fine because of what he did at the end of the Lakers overtime thriller vs the Golden State Warriors. A last second heave came down the end of the court as time expired, and Russell ended up kicking it into the crowd.

Seeing that this was far from a vicious kick, NBA fans instantly started buzzing over the fact that this is going to cost him so much money.

D'Angelo Russell continued his recent hot stretch in the overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors. In 49 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 28 points, five assists, and two steals.

LA Lakers could keep D'Angelo Russell following string of strong performances

When the LA Lakers signed D'Angelo Russell to a new contract this offseason, many expected him to be on the trade block. His name has been a constant leading up to the February 8th deadline, but the front office could be having a change of heart.

Among the players the Lakers have been connected to in rumors is Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, talks have stalled between the two sides. Part of why this has happened is because how Russell has played in recent weeks.

“Trade talks tend to be fluid this time of year and can be easily sparked up again, but one source briefed on the talks termed the idea of Murray landing with the Lakers before the deadline, as of this Sunday, as ‘unrealistic,’" Stein wrote. “Among the factors for that: D’Angelo Russell’s strong play this month.”

After struggling in the month of December, D'Angelo Russell has turned things around in a big way this month. Through 11 games in January, the veteran guard is averaging 23.9 points and 6.2 assists while shooting over 50% from the field and three.

On the season, Russell is putting up averages of 17.1 PPG and 6.1 APG. He's also been one of the Lakers' best three-point shooters at 42.9% on six attempts per game.

With about two weeks to go until the trade deadline, the Lakers still have time to make a decision. Things might have cooled off on Russell at the moment, but could change in the blink of an eye.

Given how his contract is laid out, Russell is a prime candidate to be moved. The Lakers are a team looking to get in to the title hunt, and are sure to pursue all avenues to getting better. Even with his strong play of late, Russell's second tenure in LA could still come to an end.

