"1st ballot" - NBA fans crown Russell Westbrook after record 200th career triple-double in Nikola Jokic's absence

NBA fans are praising Russell Westbrook after recording his 200th career triple-double in the Denver Nuggets' 122-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Westbrook turned back the clock to help the Nuggets overcome Nikola Jokic's absence for the third straight game.

Westbrook finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists off the bench to cap off the victory. Jamal Murray led the way with 27 points, four rebounds and six assists, while Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

The Nuggets played their third straight game without Jokic, who is out for personal reasons. They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday and were dominated by the Grizzlies at home on Sunday. They turned the tables at FedEx Forum this time with everyone stepping up their performances.

Russell Westbrook is not just the leader in all-time triple-doubles, but also the first player to reach the 200 mark. Westbrook, who had his fair share of critics over the past three years, was praised by fans online for his historic accomplishment.

"1st Ballot," a fan wrote.

"Wow, that's an amazing accomplishment! Huge congrats to Russell Westbrook!" one fan commented.

"Best all around player ever," another fan claimed.

It might be too early to say, but it's safe to assume that Westbrook will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once he becomes eligible. He doesn't have a championship, but he's a former NBA MVP and the league's all-time triple-double king.

More reactions followed from fans on X/Twitter:

"Man has left his traces and marks already. Good job done," a fan praised.

"Triple-doubles are one of the most difficult stats to do in the NBA... 200 by age 36 is crazy!" one fan opined.

"SO happy it happened with Denver. We show him the love he deserves here!" a fan celebrated.

It was Westbrook's first triple-double in a Nuggets uniform, his second in 2024 and just his third in the past two seasons. Notably, he's no longer a regular starter since the 2022-23 campaign.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone praised Russell Westbrook before Tuesday's game

Nuggets coach Michael Malone praised Russell Westbrook before Tuesday's game. (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Denver Nuggets brought Russell Westbrook this past summer, not because of his credentials, but due to his competitive nature. Coach Michael Malone is loving every second of his time with Westbrook, who dropped a triple-double on Tuesday night.

"Being around Russell Westbrook every day is something that I have really enjoyed," Malone said as per NBA beat writer Chris Dodson. "Because of the fire, the emotion, and the edge he brings each and every night."

Westbrook provides a lot of energy off the bench and is not afraid of his defensive assignments either. He's perhaps no longer the player he once was, but he's still a valuable member for the Nuggets.

Westbrook and Co. will be in action again on Friday when they host the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena.

