"2 goats who impacted the world" - Kevin Durant shouts out Michael Jordan & mom for $10 million charity work

On the basketball court, Kevin Durant is known for being a fierce competitor. However, he is also known for his charitable work off the court such as "The Durant Family Foundation."

With his dedication to making an impact outside of an arena, the Suns star praised Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and his mom for $10 million in funding for a medical clinic in Wilmington, NC.

This is the third location for the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medicine Clinics, created to serve the needs of the "uninsured and underinsured residents". It features 12 patient rooms with assistance from a proper care team that will help to provide medical care and attention to patients, as per People's Natasha Dye.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In response to the opening, Kevin Durant praised the initiative made by Jordan and his mother on X.

"Two goats who impacted the world," Durant said. "Much love to the Jordans and everything they do!"

Expand Tweet

With over 9,000 patient visits in the previous year, the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medicine Clinics continue to deliver on Jordan's envisioned quality medical provision to communities in need around his hometown North Carolina.

Originally, the previous two clinics opened were located in Charlotte with the third one in Wilmington continuing to expand the reach of the medical service.

Kevin Durant's mother talked about the family foundation making a major investment in Bowie State University

When it comes to making meaningful initiatives, Kevin Durant is no stranger to it, effectively utilizing his platform as an NBA superstar through his "Durant Family Foundation.

Back on Dec. 12, 2022, his foundation made a major investment of $500,000 to support the renovations of the Bowie State University Athletics Department's main basketball gymnasium, while also giving the university's athletics programs their proper care.

In celebration of the foundation's support, Kevin Durant's mother, Wanda said:

"We are dedicated to providing resources and possibilities to students for higher education, especially in Prince George's County," Durant said. "Bowie State was the perfect place to make a meaningful impact." (via Bowie State University's news)

With how far the impact of an NBA star's platform has grown over the years since the establishment of the league, Kevin Durant is well aware of the kind of influence and aid he can provide to young individuals who look up to basketball players such as him.