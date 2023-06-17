“2 old men beefing on timelines” – NBA fans react hilariously to LeBron James’s cryptic IG post roasting Michael Malone 

LeBron James has answered the taunting of Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone as he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram. As the Nuggets celebrated their championship, James stole the spotlight once again and had the fans in a frenzy online.

James responded to Malone's jabs when he posted an image on Instagram.

"In Europe for the last past few weeks minding my business and I hear I’m on your mind that much huh??? I mean I guess I see why. 🤷🏾‍♂️ But Wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever! 😉🫡🙏🏾👑 " James wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Did LeBron just cook Michael Malone on Instagram Did LeBron just cook Michael Malone on Instagram https://t.co/Iv0CD5x2y2

Following LeBron's subtle shots at Malone and the Nuggets, fans couldn't contain their thoughts on Twitter.

ZDS @IWZ__22 @LegionHoops 2 old men beefing on the timelines now @LegionHoops 2 old men beefing on the timelines now 😭

dirky @713Capital @LegionHoops Lakers still living rent free in Denver’s head lol @LegionHoops Lakers still living rent free in Denver’s head lol

Drew Keys @realdrewkeys @LegionHoops I never thought I’d see lebron use the word “lames” i dont know why @LegionHoops I never thought I’d see lebron use the word “lames” i dont know why 💀💀💀

DeLight DeRozan @Rhandysvg @LegionHoops Na he got cooked .. homeboy got swept even Miami got a game 🤣 @LegionHoops Na he got cooked .. homeboy got swept even Miami got a game 🤣

🏔️ @MaGoated @LegionHoops He might’ve cooked us on instagram, but we cooked him on the courts @LegionHoops He might’ve cooked us on instagram, but we cooked him on the courts

✨Tempest-✨ (50-22) @Rays_Szn @LegionHoops LeBron has problems if he thinks Malone cares about him this is so weird @LegionHoops LeBron has problems if he thinks Malone cares about him this is so weird 😭

🫵😩💦 @SpursOwnNba @LegionHoops Im literally shaking and im not even in danger. Lepookie is so scary when hes mad @LegionHoops Im literally shaking and im not even in danger. Lepookie is so scary when hes mad🙏

The Lakers met the Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, where they were swept by the eventual NBA champions. In the series against Denver, LeBron averaged his usual 27.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 10.0 assists. In Game 4, the four-time champion posted 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. However, that wasn't enough to get one win against the Nuggets.

You might also be interested in reading this: "Shoot the f**king ball!" - When a 21-year-old LeBron James shouted at an NBA veteran after he refused to take a wide-open shot

Tim Duncan had some jokes for LeBron James when they swept the Cavs in 2007

Game 4: San Antonio Spurs vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In 2007, LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals, with some help from Mike Malone. James was met with the San Antonio Spurs in the finals but wasn't able to get past them as they were swept. The 19-time All-Star averaged 22.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 6.8 apg against the Spurs.

After they won, Tim Duncan talked to LeBron and cracked some jokes about them winning the title against the Cavs.

"This is gonna be your league in a while, but I appreciate you giving it to us this year," Duncan joked.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Tim Duncan to LeBron after the '07 NBA Finals 🤣



(via "I appreciate you giving it to us this year."Tim Duncan to LeBron after the '07 NBA Finals 🤣(via @NBA "I appreciate you giving it to us this year."Tim Duncan to LeBron after the '07 NBA Finals 🤣(via @NBA) https://t.co/thcvkNFqsx

The two stars had a laugh about it as they parted ways. In 2013, they met for a second time in the finals. This time, James got his revenge. As he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, LeBron made sure that they won titles for the Miami Heat. He was named Finals MVP.

However, the Big Fundamental got the last laugh. In 2014, Duncan and the Spurs met the Heat in the finals for the second time in a row. After five games, they got rid of Miami, and the All-Star power forward won his fifth title.

Also read: When LeBron James slammed MLB Commissioner over Houston Astros' cheating scandal: "I would be f—ing irate"

Poll : 0 votes