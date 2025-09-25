  • home icon
"2 pound bench press tore his UCL" - NBA fans troll Jared McCain's latest injury following 76ers star's viral pic

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 25, 2025 21:05 GMT
Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets - Emirates NBA Cup - Source: Getty
Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets - Emirates NBA Cup - Source: Getty

NBA fans trolled Philadelphia 76ers sophomore player Jared McCain after his latest injury right before the season. According to a report by Underdog NBA, the former Duke guard suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb during a workout on Thursday.

Last season, McCain played only 23 games for the Sixers. He was sidelined for the season with a meniscus tear in his left knee. A rare workout injury had the NBA fans trolling McCain on social media.

Reacting to the reports, one of the fans said that the Philadelphia 76ers were cursed with so many players going down with injuries.

"The Sixers are cursed. Jared McCain just played 23 games last year."
"Sources say it’s the thumb he uses most to post on TikTok."
A fan trolled the Sixers players for getting injured with 2.5 pounds, alluding to his viral picture.

"2 pound bench press tore his UCL."
One of the fans trolled Jared McCain for his nail painting.

"Him painting his nails caused this!"
One of the fans said that the league should stop new NBA players from working out during the offseason.

"These NBA players needs to be in bubble wrap in the offseason!!!! 🔥🔥."
A fan blamed Philadelphia for being cursed.

"Ben Simmons, Embiid now him what’s in the Philly water?"
A fan trolled McCain, saying that it was too much to handle for the Sixers player.

"Should’ve used 1 lb weights… tried to do too much!"
The Sixers have not revealed a timetable for his return for the 2025-26 season. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the injury of such nature required a "four-to-six" weeks of recovery. There is a higher possibility that Jared McCain won't be available to play when the Sixers' season starts in October.

Jared McCain had a great rookie season before his injury

Jared McCain made an early impact in his rookie season. The Sixers players showed early signs of turning into a great scoring guard who could also take ball-handling responsibility.

After his early struggles in October, McCain's true potential was unlocked in November. While Philadelphia struggled to win games, McCain had multiple 30-point games in the same month. He had 7 games with at least 20 points, including two games with 30 and 34 points (including 10 assists).

McCain's injury can prove to be a big concern for the Sixers as they enter the 2025-26 season. However, there is a strong hope that he won't be out for long in the season. Last season, McCain averaged 15.3 points and 2.6 assists. He shot 46.0% from the field, including 38.3% from the 3-point line.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

