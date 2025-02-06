$20,000,000 ex-NBA champ boldly accuses LeBron James of lying after Luka Doncic-AD trade: "Bron knows what’s happening"

Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson accused LeBron James of lying following a shocking trade that has taken the basketball world by storm. The Dallas Mavericks executed a trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, a move that caught everyone off guard.

Jackson, whose net worth is estimated at $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, expressed skepticism regarding LeBron's claim of being unaware of the trade beforehand. During a recent episode of the "All The Smoke" podcast, the former NBA player made his stance clear, stating that "Bron knows what is happening across the league" without any doubt. (from 10:50 onwards)

Following the trade involving Doncic and Davis, it was reported that LeBron James was unaware of the negotiations taking place. Reportedly, the Lakers superstar learned of the trade while dining in New York, shortly after Shams Charania made the announcement.

"LeBron James learned of the Davis-Doncic trade after the Knicks game when it broke while he was out to dinner with his family, sources close to James told ESPN," Dave McMenamin tweeted. "James was surprised by the news, is processing it and had no idea it was in the works, sources said.

Moreover, LeBron himself claimed that when he initially heard about the trade, he thought it was a "hoax."

