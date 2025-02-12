$20,000,000 tennis legend Billie Jean King drops 4-word reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's tribute to Ann Meyers 

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton paid tribute to the history of women's basketball ahead of Tuesday's home showdown against the New York Knicks. The two-time All-Star sported a No. 15 Ann Meyers Pacers jersey, garnering tennis legend Billie Jean King's approval.

Meyers was a trailblazer in women's basketball in the 1970s and 80s. In 1974, she made history as the first woman to receive a full athletic scholarship, playing college basketball at UCLA. Five years later, she became the first woman to sign an NBA contract, inking a $50,000 deal with Indiana.

Meyers competed in a three-day tryout with the Pacers before coming up short of making the team's final roster. Nevertheless, she went on to thrive in the inaugural Women's Professional Basketball League before becoming a basketball executive and color commentator.

Haliburton donned Meyers' throwback Indiana jersey as he entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, with the franchise acknowledging one of her accomplishments on X/Twitter.

A few hours later, King took notice. The 39-time Grand Slam champion, worth $20 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), commended the Pacers star in a four-word X post.

"Love to see it!" King wrote.

King, founder of the Women's Tennis Association and the Women's Sports Foundation, has long advocated for social justice and gender equality. So, with women's basketball on the upswing, she seemingly appreciated Haliburton's nod to one of the sport's pioneers.

Tyrese Haliburton's Pacers fall to Knicks following star's tribute to Ann Meyers

Unfortunately for Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana suffered a 128-115 home loss to New York after his tribute to Ann Meyers.

Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns and wing Josh Hart led the way for the Knicks. The duo combined for 70 points and 22 rebounds on 26-for-39 shooting (66.7%) as their squad overcame injuries and foul trouble to multiple key players.

As for Haliburton, he finished with 16 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two 3-pointers, shooting 7-for-15 (46.7%) as Indiana dropped its second straight game.

The Pacers (29-23) will attempt to bounce back on Wednesday when they visit the league-worst Washington Wizards (9-44).

