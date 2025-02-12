Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton received his 2024 Paris Olympic ring ahead of Tuesday's home clash against the New York Knicks. Afterward, his girlfriend, Jade Jones, issued a heartfelt two-word social media reaction.

Haliburton played sparingly for Team USA over the summer, essentially serving as the star-studded squad's 12th man. The two-time NBA All-Star appeared in three of the team's six knockout round and group-phase contests. He averaged 2.7 points and 0.7 assists on 60.0% shooting in 8.7 minutes per game.

Nevertheless, Haliburton gained invaluable international experience and earned his first Olympic gold medal ahead of his fifth NBA season.

On Tuesday, USA Basketball managing director and former NBA star Grant Hill traveled to Indiana to present Haliburton with his Olympic ring.

Jones, who voyaged to Paris with Haliburton and supported him throughout the Olympics, was there to witness the moment in person. She shared a photo of Haliburton and Hill on her Instagram stories, expressing enthusiasm for her longtime boyfriend in her caption.

"Ring him!!" Jones wrote, followed by a gold medal emoji.

Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones leaves heartfelt 2-word reaction after Pacers star receives his Paris Olympic ring (Image Credit: @jadeeejones on Instagram)

Jones followed that up by remarking on the appearance of Haliburton's ring.

"She's shining," Jones wrote.

Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones remarks about his Olympic ring's shininess (Image Credit: @jadeeejones on Instagram)

Haliburton and Jones have reportedly been together since 2019 when they attended Iowa State University. Thus, Jones has been by his side throughout his NBA and international career, watching him develop into the Pacers' franchise player.

Tyrese Haliburton joked about his Team USA role following his Olympic gold medal win

While Tyrese Haliburton served as a Team USA reserve, he seemingly didn't let it get him down. After securing his first Olympic gold medal, the star point guard made light of his limited contributions on X/Twitter.

"When you ain't do nun on the group project and still get an A," Haliburton wrote.

Nevertheless, Haliburton's Olympic gold medal and ring still count the same as every other Team USA member. Moreover, given his age (24), he should have at least a couple more opportunities to compete for a larger role with future Olympic squads.

