2016 champion Iman Shumpert creates history by becoming the first ex-NBA player to win ‘Dancing with the stars’

Former NBA champion Iman Shumpert has taken his winning abilities outside the basketball court as well. The 31-year-old became the first NBA player to win ABC's Dancing with the Stars.'

He appeared on Season 30 of the show alongside Daniella Karagach. The duo succeeded in getting two perfect scores in the final, which made things easier for their win.

Their first performance was a Cha Cha and a foxtrot fusion dance to September by Earth, Wind and Fire. The dynamic duo followed it up with another scintillating performance on Missy Elliot's 'Lose Control' and 'Bounce' by DJ Clent.

Shumpert's brilliance throughout the season was appreciated by all the fans. His dedication certainly came a long way, as he now walks home with the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post about the difference between playing basketball and competing in the prestigious dancing competition, Shumpert said:

"In basketball, it’s more so ‘Did you guys win? That determines if I like you till the next game’. With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ people fall in love with your story. They fall in love with you as a person, as an individual. I think ‘Dancing With the Stars’ has done a tremendous job of promoting me as a father and husband, and that’s one of the most relatable things in the world. The fame is more personal in this regard.”

The runner-up on the show was singer and social media star JoJo Siwa and her partner was Jenna Johnson. Post the historic win, Iman was left speechless on stage. The former Cavs player made several appearances and also gave interviews prior to the Finals, all of which seemed to work as he lifted the trophy yesteday.

LeBron James extended his support towards Iman Shumpert after he decided to be on the show

Iman Shumpert and LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Iman Shumpert has played alongside some of the game's legends, including LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony. After playing in the league for 10 years, Iman found himself without a team earlier this year. However, he found some positivity after appearing on the show 'Dancing with the Stars'.

He got love from his former teammate LeBron James, who extended his support for Shumpert. During one of his performances, the 31-year-old acknowledged that by showing off LeBron's iconic celebration in one of his dance performances. In a recent interview, Shumpert said he would love to make his way back into the league.

Considering the hard work and all the footwork he has developed, while dancing his way to becoming a champion, Shumpert can make a re-entry into the league. The former round one pick has played for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets.

With many teams needing some veteran presence to bolster their rosters, Shumpert could be the perfect player to add experience and the winning quality that the team needs.

