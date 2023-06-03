"2016 warriors?" - NBA fans react to Las Vegas Aces starting their season 5-0

The WNBA's Las Vegas Aces seem to be on a roll as they came off their latest win against the Atlanta Dream. With a league-best record of 5-0, NBA fans were in awe of the Aces' early dominance in the season.

The Las Vegas Aces were viewed as the team to beat heading into the 2023 WNBA season. After a dominant display in the 2022 playoffs, the Aces racked up their first WNBA title in their 26-year history in the league.

Since coming off their title run, the Aces look to be primed to repeat their title success as they started off their 2023 campaign strong. Under head coach Becky Hammon, Las Vegas has steamrolled through their opposition thus far.

With a dominant set of displays to tip off the season, NBA fans have plenty to praise about the Aces. While drawing parallels to the historical Golden State Warriors team of 2016, fans shared their reactions online.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Can the Las Vegas Aces repeat their title success?

The Aces are in prime position to repeat their title success from last season. However, there is more to what makes Las Vegas so good.

The Aces already feature a tremendous core led by A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum. To add to this, Las Vegas managed to acquire a seasoned veteran in Candace Parker.

Parker, a two-time WNBA champion, brings a lot of character and pedigree to this Aces team, while also adding depth to the overall lineup.

The Aces currently top the Western Conference with a 5-0 record. They are followed by the Dallas Wings in second with a 3-2 record.

Meanwhile, in the East, the Connecticut Sun appears to be quite dominant as well. With a 5-1 record, the Sun poses to be an obstacle in Las Vegas' title aspirations this year.

