2021 NBA Finals Complete Schedule: Date, time, venues and where to watch

The 2021 NBA Finals is upon us, and fans all around the world will tune in to watch the Milwaukee Bucks go head-to-head with the Phoenix Suns in a seven-game series for the championship.

The Suns have never won an NBA title in their franchise history, whereas it has been half a century since the Bucks last lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy. No matter who wins the title, it will be one for the history books.

2021 NBA Finals - Complete Schedule and Venues

Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns ended the regular season with a 51-21 record, while the Milwaukee Bucks had a record of 46-26. Given their better record in the regular season, the Suns will have the benefit of home-court advantage in the 2021 NBA Finals, with Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 to be played at Phoenix Suns Arena.

Game 1: Tuesday - July 6th, 2021 - 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday - July 7th, 2021 - 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, Arizona.

Game 2: Thursday - July 8th, 2021 - 9:00 PM ET (Friday - July 9th, 2021 - 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, Arizona.

Game 3: Sunday - July 11th, 2021 - 8:00 PM ET (Monday - July 12th, 2021 - 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Game 4: Wednesday - July 14th, 2021 - 9:00 PM ET (Thursday - July 15th, 2021 - 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Game 5 (*if necessary): Saturday - July 17th, 2021 - 9:00 PM ET (Sunday - July 18th, 2021 - 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, Arizona.

Game 6 (*if necessary): Tuesday - July 20th, 2021 - 9:00 PM ET (Wednesday - July 21st, 2021 - 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Game 7 (*if necessary): Thursday - July 22nd, 2021 - 9:00 PM ET (Thursday - July 23rd, 2021 - 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, Arizona.

To summarise the schedule, the 2021 NBA Finals games will take place in the standard 2-2-1-1-1 format of the NBA playoffs in a home-away system.

The Suns, with home-court advantage, will host the 2021 NBA Finals opener at the Phoenix Suns arena. As one can see, the gap between games at the same venue is one day, but whenever the venue changes, the gap between games is two days.

So the gap between Games 1 and 2 is one day, then there is a two-day gap before Game 3 happens. The gap between Games 3 and 4 is one day, and then there is a two-day gap for every subsequent game after that.

Every game will take place at 9:00 PM ET except for Game 3, which will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

Where to watch the 2021 NBA Finals?

ESPN National commentators - (from right to left) Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson

The home of the NBA Finals has been ABC for the past few years. They will be hosting every single game in the 2021 NBA Finals. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass and watch.nba.com for subscribers.

The NBA Finals games will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select for viewers in India.

