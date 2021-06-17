2021 NBA Playoffs: Who won the games last night? Match summary, top performers and more | June 16th, 2021

The 2021 NBA Playoffs continued on Wednesday night with a pair of thrilling games that saw Trae Young and Paul George star for their teams.

Young brought his team back from a sizable 26-point deficit as the Atlanta Hawks escaped with a 109-106 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Meanwhile, George had a historic double-double performance for the Kawhi Leonard-less LA Clippers, who defeated the Utah Jazz 119-111.

The Hawks and Clippers took a 3-2 series lead in their respective 2021 NBA Playoffs semifinal series. Both teams need just one more win to advance to the conference finals.

Game 6 of the best-of-seven series for both matchups will be played on Friday, with the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at home and the LA Clippers also facing the Utah Jazz on their home floor.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Atlanta Hawks beat Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 (Hawks lead series 3-2)

Trae Young #11 was on fire

Joel Embiid started out 4-of-4 as the Philadelphia 76ers took an 18-11 lead to begin the first quarter. He would go 8-of-8, including 1-of-1 from three as the Sixers went up 38-24 by quarter's end.

The Philadelphia 76ers would go on to shoot a sizzling 80 percent from the field while scoring 18 points in the paint, as Embiid went off for 17 points in the first quarter alone.

Joel Embiid didn't miss in the 1st quarter of Game 5 on TNT! #NBAPlayoffs



😤 17 PTS | 8-8 FGM 😤 pic.twitter.com/sXWXyu7PxD — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

They would extend that lead to 52-32, as the Atlanta Hawks decided to intentionally foul poor free-throw shooter Ben Simmons to send him to the line. The strategy was employed with 4:44 left in the second quarter, and it worked in the Hawks' favor as Simmons failed to convert on both attempts.

Embiid erupted for 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting with 10 rebounds by halftime. The Philadelphia 76ers had a seemingly insurmountable 62-40 lead after two quarters in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs matchup.

After the Sixers extended their lead to 26 points, 70-44, the Atlanta Hawks slowly started chipping away at it. By the start of the fourth quarter of Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs matchup, however, the Hawks still trailed by 18 points.

They went on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit down to just 14, with still 10:43 to play. By the time the Sixers’ starters got back on the floor, their lead was down to just 11 points.

Lou Williams, who scored 15 points in the game, was a huge difference-maker.

ICE TRAE TAKING OVER IN THE 4TH 🥶 pic.twitter.com/lTeCdHU4YM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2021

Young, playing in his first NBA Playoffs, took matters into his own hands, scoring 11 points in the final 4:30 of the game. He scored on layups, floaters and free throws to complete the incredible comeback.

Final Score: Atlanta Hawks 109-106 Philadelphia 76ers

Atlanta Hawks’ Top Performers

Trae Young 39p, 7a, 3s, 2b, 17-of-19 FT

39p, 7a, 3s, 2b, 17-of-19 FT John Collins 19p, 11r, 2b

19p, 11r, 2b Danilo Gallinari 16p, 8r, 3-of-4 3PT

Philadelphia 76ers' Top Performers

Joel Embiid 37p, 13r, 5a, 2s, 4b, 11-of-13 FT

37p, 13r, 5a, 2s, 4b, 11-of-13 FT Seth Curry 36p, 7a, 2s, 7-of-12 3PT

36p, 7a, 2s, 7-of-12 3PT Ben Simmons 8p, 4r, 9a, 4-of-14 FT

2021 NBA Playoffs: LA Clippers beat Utah Jazz in Game 5 (Clippers lead series 3-2)

Paul George #13 celebrates

The LA Clippers took a quick 10-3 lead in the first quarter after scoring on four consecutive possessions, but the Utah Jazz answered back.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz comeback with an NBA Playoffs record-tying six 3-pointers in a quarter. It was also a record-setting quarter for the Jazz, who made 10 3-point shots, their most ever in the postseason to lead 32-26.

Bojan Bogdanovic came out on fire 😮⁰⁰He hit six 3-pointers and is up to 18 PTS after the 1Q pic.twitter.com/NWhPleqVmx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 17, 2021

Virtually the entire Jazz team got into the 3-point act, making 17 from beyond the arc by halftime for a 65-60 lead. Both teams were shooting the lights out in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs semifinals matchup.

Paul George kept attacking the defense and received support from teammates Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. in Leonard’s absence, with all three scoring more than 20 points. The Clippers took the lead in the third quarter after going on a 23-9 run. They held the Jazz to just 18 points in the period to take a 92-83 score heading into the fourth quarter of a crucial NBA Playoffs game.

The Clippers staved off one Jazz rally after another in the final period, with Jackson, Morris Sr. and Terrance Mann helping out both offensively and defensively. They kept Donovan Mitchell on ice as the Jazz superstar shot multiple airballs. They now lead their NBA Playoffs series 3-2.

Paul George's big night propels the @LAClippers to a win in Game 5 and a 3-2 series advantage! #ThatsGame #NBAPlayoffs



37 PTS | 16 REB | 5 AST



Game 6: Friday at 10pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/c1cUPZpFKL — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2021

When the dust settled, George became the first player in LA Clippers history to record at least 35 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in the NBA Playoffs.

Final Score: LA Clippers 119-111 Utah Jazz

LA Clippers’ Top Performers

Paul George 37p, 16r, 5a, 1s, 2b

37p, 16r, 5a, 1s, 2b Marcus Morris Sr. 25p, 2r, 2a, 3-of-4 3PT

25p, 2r, 2a, 3-of-4 3PT Reggie Jackson 21p, 3a, 2s

Utah Jazz' Top Performers

Bojan Bogdanovic 32p, 7r, 9-of-17 3PT

32p, 7r, 9-of-17 3PT Donovan Mitchell 21p, 5r, 5a, 6-of-19 FG

21p, 5r, 5a, 6-of-19 FG Rudy Gobert 17p, 10r

Also Read: Top 5 snubs from the 2020-21 All-NBA teams

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh