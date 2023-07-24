2023 FIBA World Cup: Kyle Anderson to play for China at upcoming tournament in the Philippines

Kyle Anderson will be suiting up for China in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines next month. Anderson has been naturalized as a Chinese citizen and was given the name Li Kaier. He will add a veteran presence to the national team looking to at least qualify for the Olympics.

The Chinese Basketball Associate announced Anderson's naturalization on Monday. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward and his mother met with CBA president Yao Ming. Anderson gained his citizenship through his great-grandfather who was Shenzhen.

"Hello, fans in China," Anderson said on Weibo. "This is Li Kaier. I'm so happy to announce that I would be representing China in the World Cup. Really proud and honored to wear the Team China jersey."

Kyle Anderson won't be the only player on the Chinese roster with NBA experience. Zhou Qi appeared in 19 games for the Houston Rockets from 2017 to 2019. Wang Zhelin was drafted by Memphis Grizzlies in the second round in 2016 but has never played in the league.

China is not the favorite to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup but they are looking to finish with the best record among Asian countries. The team with the best record automatically qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

When China hosted the World Cup in 2019, they were tied with Iran for first place but lost on score differential. Iran qualified for the Olympics, while China failed to make it through the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Kyle Anderson's NBA career

Kyle Anderson of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson finished his ninth year in the NBA last season averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He was also in just his first year with the Minnesota Timberwolves after signing a two-year, $18 million contract last summer.

It was a fruitful season for the Timberwolves, making it to the first round of the playoffs. However, it was disappointing since they made some big moves in the offseason and it didn't pan out.

Anderson also had an altercation with Rudy Gobert at the end of the regular season that built up tension with the team. Nevertheless, he's been a really solid player in the NBA. He's a playmaking point forward who can bring the ball down and play multiple positions.

The 29-year-old star was drafted 30th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. He spent four seasons with the Spurs before leaving in free agency in 2018 and signing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

