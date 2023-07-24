"You know how much p*ssy I’m going to get" - After dropping 60 points on Kobe Bryant, Gilbert Arenas was on cloud nine

Gilbert Arenas once scored 60 points against Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers on Dec. 17, 2006, at the then-Staples Center. Arenas was so happy about his performance that he knew he was going to get lucky with the ladies after the game.

In an interview with Vlad TV in December 2021, Arenas opened up about his career night against Bryant. The late Lakers legend was at the height of his powers at the time, and scoring 60 against him was no mean task.

"After the game, we walk into the locker room late," Arenas said. "And I was like, 'Yo! I just f**king scored 60 bro. 60 on f**king Kobe Bryant.' Coach (Eddie Jordan) said, 'And we won the game.' Man f**g the game, you know how much p*ssy I'm going to get now?!" (2:23 - 2:40)

Arenas' 60-point explosion in 2006 remains the second-greatest scoring performance in Staples Center history. It was only second to Kobe Bryant's 81-point night that same year against the Toronto Raptors.

Arenas ended the game with 60 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals on 17-for-32 shooting from the field. He scored 16 points in overtime, leading the Washington Wizards to a 147-141 win.

Bryant had 45 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists but was outplayed that night. While Bryant was still the best basketball player at the time, Arenas cemented himself as one of the top scorers in the league.

Gilbert Arenas' peak was 60-point game against Kobe Bryant and LA Lakers

Gilbert Arenas turned into one of the best scoring guards in the NBA from 2004 to 2007. Arenas was a three-time All-Star during that time, and his career peaked with the 60-point game against Kobe Bryant of the LA Lakers.

While the Arizona product was amazing in those three seasons, a devastating knee injury in 2007 forced him to miss almost two years. He returned in the 2009-10 season, but a firearm incident got him suspended from the league.

Arenas served 30 days in a halfway house and was on probation for two years. The Wizards traded him to the Orlando Magic midway through the 2010-11 season. He played his last season in the league a year later with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Los Angeles native went overseas to play for the Shanghai Sharks, but his stint there lasted for just 14 games. He now has a broadcasting career with a podcast called No Chill with Gilbert Arenas and also has a YouTube channel called Gil's Arena.

