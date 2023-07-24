Nikola Jokic to miss 2023 FIBA World Cup to rest for the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA Season

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic is reportedly missing the 2023 FIBA World Cup next month. Jokic wants to rest after a long season that started with the 2022 EuroBasket and ended with the NBA Finals.

According to Mozzart Sport (h/t EuroHoops), Jokic won't be part of Serbia's national team roster for next month's World Cup. Head coach Svetislav Pesic and team captain Bogdan Bogdanovic tried to persuade the two-time NBA MVP but to no avail.

Jokic played 69 regular season games and 20 playoff games last campaign, which ended with his first NBA championship. He played heavy minutes, especially in the postseason, because some games were pretty close. If the Denver Nuggets want to repeat as champions, they likely need a well-rested Jokic.

Nikola Jokic is also not the only top player for Serbia set to miss the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines. Nikola Kalinic of FC Barcelona and Vasilije Maric are also not participating in the tournament. Micic recently signed with the OKC Thunder and could be focusing on the transition to the NBA.

Serbia is set to announce its roster soon. Bogdan Bogdanovic will also be introduced as the new captain of the national team.

With Jokic out of the tournament and Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful to join, the European star power for the 2023 FIBA World Cup is depleted. Domantas Sabonis is also out for Lithuania, while Luka Doncic is expected to play for Slovenia.

Serbia's preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup

After a lackluster finish at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, Serbia is looking to improve for this year's tournament. However, they will have to do it without some of their best players such as Nikola Jokic, Nikola Kalinic and Vasilije Maric.

Serbia will start their preparation on August 1 in a friendly game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. They will then face Poland two days later before taking on Montenegro on August 5. They are also set to travel to Athens and face Greece and Italy as part of the Acropolis Tournament.

About two weeks before the start of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on August 25, Serbia will face Puerto Rico on August 15. They were drawn to Group B with South Sudan, Puerto Rico and China. They will play their group stage games at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Metro Manila.

