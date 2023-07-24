What happened to Brandon Roy? The tragic story behind the fall of the Portland Trail Blazers star

Former Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy is one of the biggest "what ifs" in NBA history. Roy was on the cusp of superstardom when nagging knee injuries forced him to retire at the age of 27. He tried to make a comeback a year later with the Minnesota Timberwolves but the same issues persisted and he retired again.

Roy won Rookie of the Year in 2007 after averaging 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He was already an All-Star in 2008 and had his best season in 2009. And by 2010, he was a three-time All-Star and on the verge of becoming an NBA superstar.

However, a knee injury late in the 2009-10 season was the start of the sad trajectory of his career. His production dipped the next season and he had to undergo arthroscopic surgery on both of his knees.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With a lot of questions about his future, Brandon Roy put on an all-time performance in Game 4 of the first-round series matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA playoffs.

Roy scored 24 points to help the Blazers mount a comeback from a 23-point lead to get the 84-82 victory and tie the series at two. However, the magic ended there as the Mavericks won the series en route to the first NBA championship.

A few months later, Roy announced his retirement and attributed his decision to cartilage degeneration in both of his knees. It caused bone-to-bone collision in his knees, which made him more prone to injuries.

"This is a very difficult and painful day," Roy said in a statement. "I love the game, I love the Portland Trail Blazers and I love our fans, but after consulting with my doctors, I will seek a determination that I've suffered a career-ending injury, pursuant to the rules of the collective bargaining agreement. My family and health are most important to me and in the end, this decision was about them and my quality of life."

Brandon Roy tried to make a comeback a year later after undergoing platelet-rich plasma treatment for both his knees. Roy signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves but played in just five games. He suffered another knee injury and retired permanently.

Also Read: Michael Jordan once wanted $350,000 more than rival Isiah Thomas to make movie appearance

Where is Brandon Roy now?

Brandon Roy distanced himself from the Portland Trail Blazers and the NBA after retiring. Roy became a high school basketball coach and won four state championships. He recently returned to the spotlight back in May during the draft lottery when represented the Blazers.

According to The Athletic, Roy is open to having a position within the franchise. He's willing to work in the front office or as a mentor and ambassador for the team or even as a scout.

Also Read: Former Sonics star controversially argues Victor Wembanyama's ceiling is Shawn Bradley

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!