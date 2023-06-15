2023 FIBA World Cup: Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz commits to Team USA

Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz has committed to playing for Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. Kessler is one of the best young defensive big men in the NBA, finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Kessler's intent to play for Team USA in the tournament to be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. The Americans will be playing in Manila and are grouped with Jordan, Greece and New Zealand.

"Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler has committed to play for Team USA's FIBA World Cup team this summer in the Philippines, sources tell ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote. "Kessler had an All-Rookie season, averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Walker Kessler was drafted 22nd overall last year by the Memphis Grizzlies. He was traded on the same day to the Minnesota Timberwolves along with TyTy Washington for Jake LaRavia. He was then included in the Rudy Gobert trade two weeks later.

In his rookie season, Kessler averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 72.0% from the field. He was much after the All-Star break, averaging 12.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks.

Kessler was also the finalist in the Rookie of the Year voting. He came in third to Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic and Jaylen Williams of the OKC Thunder. He received two first-place votes, which prevented Banchero from becoming the unanimous Rookie of the Year.

Also Read: "Let's get another rookie Kerr won't play" - Golden State Warriors fans in disbelief as rumors of the team wanting to move up in NBA draft heats up

NBA players who committed to play for Team USA in 2023 FIBA World Cup

Anthony Edwards will be at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz was not the first NBA player to commit to Team USA for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier this month that at least eight players have initially decided to play for Team USA this August.

Here's the list of players and their respective teams:

Mikal Bridges - Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson - New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton - Indiana Pacers

Brandon Ingram - New Orleans Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr. - Memphis Grizzlies

Bobby Portis - Milwaukee Bucks

Austin Reaves - Los Angeles Lakers

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Full story at theathletic.com/4579872/2023/0… Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Nets rising star Mikal Bridges have committed to Team USA roster for 2023 FIBA World Cup, joining Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis so far, sources tell me and @joevardon Full story at @TheAthletic Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Nets rising star Mikal Bridges have committed to Team USA roster for 2023 FIBA World Cup, joining Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis so far, sources tell me and @joevardon.Full story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4579872/2023/0…

Kessler is also not the only Jazz player who will be busy this summer. Jordan Clarkson will be playing for the Philippines, while Simone Fontecchio has committed to Italy. Lauri Marrkanen will represent Finland while being on military service for Finland, and Kelly Olynky remains a staple for Team Canada.

Also Read: "I felt his eyes on me" - When Kobe Bryant destroyed his high school teammate for missing a game-winner in a drill

Poll : 0 votes