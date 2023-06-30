2023 NBA Free Agency- Brook Lopez is getting interest from the LA Lakers for their mid-level exception 

The LA Lakers are reportedly interested in free agent center Brook Lopez. The 'Splash Mountain' played for the franchise for one season in 2017-18. The Lakers have created space with the $12.5 non-taxpayer midlevel exception after declining Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley's player options worth nearly $26 million ahead of free agency,

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are interested in using that exception to sign Lopez.

"Among the players L.A. has interest in signing with the non-tax midlevel are Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, sources told ESPN."

LA is projected to be well below the $172 luxury tax apron. They have prioritized continuity over signing a big-name free agent with the cap space available. That's an ideal move, especially with them being able to stay under the luxury tax even after potentially re-signing players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

If the Lakers land a piece like Brook Lopez for the midlevel exception, that will elevate their shot at making another deep playoff push. They made the conference finals with this core last season. With Lopez, there's a case that could be made for the Lakers potentially prevailing against the Nuggets and making the finals.

The LA Lakers needed another reliable big next to Anthony Davis to limit Nikola Jokic's threat. Lopez's 3-point shooting ability (37.4% last season) would've opened the floor on offense for LA. With Davis and Lopez, the Lakers would have arguably the two best rim protectors in the league.

The former averaged 2.0 blocks per game in the regular season and 3.1 blocks in the playoffs, while the latter recorded 2.6 blocks in the regular season and 1.8 blocks in the playoffs. The move would also allow Davis to return to his favored position as a power forward.

It will also reduce his injury risk, as he wouldn't have to be the only one to take the hits from other bigs. Lopez has the size and frame of a traditional center, which allows him to absorb contact better.

LA Lakers will face stiff competition from Milwaukee Bucks in the Brook Lopez sweepstakes

The LA Lakers have the resources to potentially acquire Brook Lopez, but that wouldn't be enough. The front office must make a strong pitch to lure Lopez away from Milwaukee, where he enjoyed five successful years, including a championship win in 2021.

The Bucks are reportedly the frontrunners to re-sign him. NBA insider Marc Stein recently wrote that Lopez is leaning towards staying put too. However, that was until the Houston Rockets were the only other landing spot.

The LA Lakers remain one of the most attractive free-agent destinations in the market, so they could sway Lopez's interest from re-signing with the Bucks. LA just made the conference finals and has an equally good chance, if not better, to win another championship as the Bucks.

