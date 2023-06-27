2023 NBA Free Agency: Damian Lillard does not want to play for a super team

Damian Lillard's future with the Portland Trail Blazers could be on the line this offseason as he has expressed his willingness to compete for a title finally. With the recent news that Lillard was disappointed with the team's lack of movement during the draft, the star guard could be on his way out of Portland.

Before the 2023 NBA draft, Lillard wanted the Blazers to trade their third pick to acquire a proven star that could help him compete. However, that wasn't what happened, and they drafted Scoot Henderson.

Still, Lillard has given the team a chance to make the right moves and give him enough help. However, the 2012-13 Rookie of the Year has expressed that he doesn't want to be on a super team and prefers a roster with a shot at contending for the title.

"He doesn't want to be on a team that's just stacked," Chris Haynes reported. "He doesn’t want to be on a team where it’s just 3 All-Stars or 3 superstars. He just wants a team that has a shot."

"Dame is trying to give the organization time to come up with something. That's all Dame is asking for: come up with something. He doesn't wanna go younger. He wants to get older with proven veteran players. He wants to win now."

It's still unknown what the Blazers will do for their next move. But by the looks of it, the Blazers could move on from Lillard and start building around Henderson. Dame is still under contract in Portland for the next season, and trading him for future assets will be the only option if they decide to let him go.

Damian Lillard could be traded to the Miami Heat this summer

The Miami Heat have had an incredible 2022-23 NBA season as they went to the NBA Finals for the second time in the Jimmy Butler era. However, they lost to the Denver Nuggets and are now looking to add another star that could push them to the next level.

The top name that has often come up has been Damian Lillard. He's been linked to the Heat since the start of the offseason, and there have been reports that the All-Star point guard is interested in joining the Miami team.

"Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat, who would surely love to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo," Sam Amick reported. "If it reaches this point — and there’s still an ‘if’ here considering all the times Lillard chose not to ask out before — Lillard’s wishes would matter a great deal because of the enormity of his contract.”

