"Screw your list, we’re trading him for the best offer we get" - NBA analyst believes it's best for Damian Lillard and Blazers to split up

Many were expecting the Portland Trail Blazers to trade Damian Lillard after drafting Scoot Henderson. The no. 3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is a ball-dominant point guard who has the potential to replace “Dame” as the Blazers’ franchise player.

Kevin O’Connor, in the Bill Simmons podcast, had this to say about Lillard and the Blazers after Henderson was drafted:

“For Damian Lillard, at this point, and the Blazers, it’s best to split up. Whether it’s Miami or Brooklyn, Portland says, ‘Screw your list, we’re trading him for the best offer we get. I think those guys are better off splitting off.”

O’Connor added to make his point clear:

“I think we’re at the point now where you have all those guys, not just with the youth, but the lack of size in the backcourt. You can’t win many games with Damian Lillard, Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons. Shaedon Sharpe has some length and athleticism but he’s not 6-8, 6-9. He’s [Nurkic] is a dead weight right now in the center position for Portland.”

“If they gonna keep Dame, they need to improve the center spot but they’re still small at the backcourt.”

Damian Lillard reportedly asked Blazers GM Joe Cronin to surround him with veteran help to compete for a championship. Portland’s best way to acquire that kind of All-Star level talent was to trade the No. 3 pick [Henderson].

The Blazers, heading into the draft, refused to consider letting Henderson pass them by despite rumors to the contrary. And true enough, the team picked the former Ignite superstar.

Cronin had this to say after failing to make big moves and after drafting Scoot Henderson:

"I would say we made the biggest move possible by drafting Scoot Henderson. He's going to be better than any player that would maybe be perceived as that big move."

Damian Lillard may not have an All-Star caliber player in Henderson in the youngster’s first year in the NBA. Henderson’s jumper needs a ton of work and he has to adjust his game around Portland’s franchise player.

Among the list of rumored suitors interested in Lillard are the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets. If the Portland Trail Blazers do trade “Dame,” they’re certainly moving him to a team that gives them maximum value for the superstar point guard.

The New York Knicks can offer a boatload of picks for Damian Lillard if the Portland Trail Blazers want to rebuild

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to have numerous suitors for Damian Lillard if they make him available. Miami’s offer centered around Tyler Herro, a few picks and expiring salaries may not be enough to bring Lillard to South Beach.

The New York Knicks, who failed to get Donovan Mitchell in the offseason, could offer Portland a staggering haul of young players and draft capital.

RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Obi Toppin and even Jalen Brunson along with first-round picks could sway the Blazers.

The offseason is long and anything can still happen. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups might be able to convince Lillard that Scoot Henderson will be the best help possible.

Henderson has this to say about his potential partnership with Damian Lillard:

"I think Dame should stay. If we combine our games, it will be over. We kind of compliment each other's game. We are both fun to watch. Ticket sales will go up."

Basketball fans will be monitoring what happens in Portland before the preseason starts.

