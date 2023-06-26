"Once upon a time a guy by the name of Michael Jordan fell to 3" - NBA analyst on Portland Trail Blazers picking Scoot Henderson

In 1984, the Portland Trail Blazers passed on Michael Jordan and picked Kentucky center Sam Bowie as they already had Clyde Drexler on the roster. NBA history might have been entirely different had the Blazers picked the North Carolina star despite Drexler’s presence in the lineup.

Portland had another sort of the same dilemma a few days ago and nearly 40 years later. The Blazers already had an established superstar in Damian Lillard but decided to pick another ball-dominant playmaker.

Bill Simmons, in his podcast, had this to say about the Portland Trail Blazers’ draft day choice:

“I couldn’t help but think about once upon a time a guy by the name of Michael Jordan fell to 3. … Team picking No. 2 were the Portland Trail Blazers and we’re like, ‘We’re good with all these. We got Clyde Drexler. We don’t need another shooting guard!’ Now, all these years later, maybe it flips.”

Part 3: The winners and losers from the 2023 NBA Draft w/ @tatefrazier



open.spotify.com/episode/1cfSIk… New BS Podcast!Part 3: The winners and losers from the 2023 NBA Draft w/ @KevinOConnorNBA New BS Podcast!Part 3: The winners and losers from the 2023 NBA Draft w/ @KevinOConnorNBA + @tatefrazieropen.spotify.com/episode/1cfSIk…

Scoot Henderson, who thinks he should be the No. 1 pick is 6'2" and thrives best with the ball in his hands. However, the former Ignite star’s jumper is suspect and may need time to develop his perimeter game before he fits as a solid No. 2.

Portland also has Anfernee Simons, who has proven he can play both positions with or without Damian Lillard in the lineup. How coach Chauncey Billups blends all three will be anybody’s guess.

The Portland Trail Blazers, however, weren’t going to let Scoot Henderson pass them by, not with what happened almost four decades ago. The Blazers got the best talent they thought was available and will try to work out things from there.

Damian Lillard knew it was very unlikely the Portland Trail Blazers will trade Scoot Henderson for veteran help

Scoot Henderson may very well have been the No. 1 pick if not for Victor Wembanyama and the Charlotte Hornets’ infatuation with Brandon Miller. Henderson has the work ethic, the fiery edge and the alpha mentality to seemingly carry a franchise.

Damian Lillard, who reportedly told the Portland Trail Blazers that he wanted veteran help to contend for a championship, knew his team was drafting Henderson. A talent like the rookie is just too difficult to pass up.

Portland general manager Joe Cronin was ecstatic after drafting Henderson, Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert. His goal now is to go out and get veterans to form a contending team.

Cronin had this to say to Portland Trail Blazers fan after getting Henderson in the draft:

“I would say we made the biggest move possible by drafting Scoot Henderson. He's going to be better than any player that would maybe be perceived as that big move.”

Brenna Greene @BrennaGreene_ Joe Cronin's message to fans who may be disappointed by the lack of a big time trade tonight:



"I would say we made the biggest move possible by drafting Scoot Henderson. He's going to be better than any player that would maybe be perceived as that big move." Joe Cronin's message to fans who may be disappointed by the lack of a big time trade tonight:"I would say we made the biggest move possible by drafting Scoot Henderson. He's going to be better than any player that would maybe be perceived as that big move." https://t.co/guIUBJOpVM

How Scoot Henderson will blend the core of the Blazers will be worth watching. Lillard told fans on IG Live a few weeks ago that he intends to be wearing the same uniform by October. He has been loyal to Portland and has publicly and repeatedly said he wants to stay there.

The offseason is long, though, and free agency isn’t even in full blast. There are uncertainties but one thing the Blazers were sure of was that they were going to draft Henderson after the Charlotte Hornets got Brandon Miller.

