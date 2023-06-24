"It’s a funny coincidence"- Damian Lillard's agent plays down rumors about star pushing for a move to Miami after a viral IG Live session

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard was just chilling inside a club in Paris, sipping a drink when the DJ suddenly played "Miami.” The point guard seemed to look around before laughing at himself or probably at the music.

The music stood out among basketball fans who watched Lillard on IG Live. Many thought that he would eventually take his talents to South Beach.

Aaron Goodwin, Damian Lillard’s agent, had this to say to Sam Amick of The Athletic about what happened on Friday night:

“The music was just a coincidence. Damian’s not disrespectful. He’s not an instigator, so he’s not going to do anything out of character. There would be no reason for him to do that. That’s why he laughed (in the video). It’s a funny coincidence that a DJ would put that on.”

Damian Lillard reportedly told the Portland Trail Blazers that he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild. “Dame” wanted his team to trade the No. 3 pick for veteran help to maximize his window of opportunity to contend for a championship.

Per TNT’s Chris Haynes, Lillard has not been in contact with the Blazers during Thursday’s draft night. It’s anybody’s guess what’s going on behind the scenes between the team and the seven-time All-Star.

Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin had this to say to reporters after drafting three rookies:

“We’ve added some young players. Now the goal is to add more veteran players.”

Cronin drafted Scoot Henderson, Kris Murray and Rayan Rupert. Henderson is considered by scouts to be one of the best prospects to enter the NBA. He would have made a strong case for the No. 1 pick if it had not been for Victor Wembanyama.

Damian Lillard hasn’t asked the Portland Trail Blazers to trade him - yet

Damian Lillard has asked for veteran help but refused to demand a trade - yet. He hasn’t gone out of his way to welcome the rookies, particularly Scoot Henderson. Per reports, Lillard will give the Portland Trail Blazers enough time to build a team around him.

The Blazers still have the whole offseason and the start of free agency to do as Lillard requested.

Getting the kind of veteran help to turn Portland into a championship contender also likely means they’ll have to trade Henderson. He’s exactly the kind of talent that gets them another superstar to pair with Damian Lillard.

Cronin and the Portland Trail Blazers may not be willing to go that route. They have two rookies who are expected to make an instant impact this season. It’s now time for them to put together a team that Lillard will like to compete with.

If the Blazers and “Dame” don’t ultimately end up on the same page, Friday night’s “Welcome to Miami,” incident may have been a prediction.

