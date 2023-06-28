2023 NBA Free Agency- Detroit Pistons pick up Alec Burks’ $10.5 million team option for 2023-24 season

On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons opted to pick up veteran shooting guard Alec Burks‘ $10.5 million team option for next season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Detroit Pistons plan to pick up Alec Burks' $10.5 million option for 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. Burks averaged 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds last season. The Detroit Pistons plan to pick up Alec Burks' $10.5 million option for 2023-2024, sources tell ESPN. Burks averaged 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds last season.

The Pistons acquired Burks and center Nerlens Noel from the New York Knicks last year in a move aimed at reducing New York's expenses. Despite being a cost-cutting measure, Burks played a crucial role off the bench as a scoring spark plug for Detroit. He also provided valuable veteran leadership to the team's young roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Burks averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.9 3-pointers per game while shooting 43.6% and 41.4% from deep over 51 games.

With his option picked up, Burks is expected to continue his impactful role as a bench player for the Pistons in the upcoming season. However, given his productivity and reasonable expiring contract, Detroit may consider trading Burks for a valuable return midseason.

The Pistons, led by new coach Monty Williams, will now be looking to take the next step and improve upon their league-worst 17-65 record. Following their retention of Burks, Detroit still has an estimated $30 million in cap space to improve its roster this offseason.

Pistons interested in signing Draymond Green in free agency

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green

As for how the Detroit Pistons will use their $30 million in cap space, they are reportedly looking to make a big splash in free agency. According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Pistons are one of several teams targeting Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green:

“The Kings and head coach Mike Brown stealing Draymond Green from the Warriors would be quite the story, while Portland and Detroit are also expected to make plays for Green,” Fischer wrote.

Green would offer the Pistons the veteran leadership and toughness that most believe their roster is sorely lacking. He is also from Michigan so Detroit represents his hometown team. However, according to Fischer, Green is still more likely to return to the Warriors:

“Although all indications continue to point to Green returning to the franchise he’s won four championships with,” Fischer wrote.

Green, aged 33, averaged 8.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 6.8 apg, 1.0 spg and 0.8 bpg on 52.7% shooting over 73 games this past season.

Also read: Analyst bullish on Detroit Pistons' trio - “athleticism and playmaking ability in breathtaking doses”

Poll : 0 votes