2023 NBA Free Agency- Domantas Sabonis turned down 'full money' to help the Kings build roster 

Domantas Sabonis agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension for a total of $217 million over five years, including $195 million in new money, per reports. Sabonis' previous contract had one more season with the Kings on a $19.4 million salary and $22 million cap hit, but Sabonis will now be under contract through 2028.

Sabonis could easily qualify for a max contract but instead chose to settle for less money in order to help the Sacramento Kings with their roster flexibility.

Team guy Domantas Sabonis turned down the "full money available" on his new deal to help Kings build roster flexibility, per ESPN.

The past season, Domantas Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game on 61.5% shooting from the floor. Sabonis led the entire league in total rebounds with 973 rebounds, averaging 12.3 rebounds, second only to Anthony Davis, who averaged 12.5 rebounds per game last season.

Behind Sabonis' monster year, the Sacramento Kings finished third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record. They lost in Round 1 to the Golden State Warriors, the defending champions at the time, in a 7-game series despite being up 2-0 to start the series.

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown, who won the Coach of the Year award, had some words for his team:

“Forty-eight wins is fantastic for this group. But teams that go deep in the playoffs are usually winning in the 50s and higher. So we know we have to continually improve. That’s going to come internally and externally.”

The overall season for Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings was an encouraging one. There is much to take away from the past season and build on it. The success that the Kings had in 2022-2023 can be attributed to Sabonis' game that demands a max contract. However, being the team player that he is, Sabonis turned down full money to help the Kings build the roster.

Fans react to Domants Sabonis taking less money

Domantas Sabonis, who is a potential max-contract player, settled for less money to help the Kings build their roster. He will earn $22 million in the upcoming season and the rest of the $195 million will be paid over the following four seasons. Sabonis is all set to earn roughly $48.7 million each year during that span.

Sabonis has had a monster year and become a franchise player for the Sacramento Kings. However, when it came to reactions on Twitter from Kings fans, there were mixed emotions toward Sabonis' contract renegotiation. Let's look at some of the best reactions.

There were definitely some fans who thought that Domantas Sabonis is worth more money than he settled for.

Fans thought that he was easily worth a max contract.

Flomoss @FlomossOi @RealGM This man is worth a max and no less. @RealGM This man is worth a max and no less.

There were other fans though who raised objections.

Jason Shampansky @JShampansky over $200 million wasn’t enough I think kings fans should start a go fund me page for him 🤦‍♂️ @LegionHoops What a generous guyover $200 million wasn’t enough I think kings fans should start a go fund me page for him 🤦‍♂️ @LegionHoops What a generous guy 😂 over $200 million wasn’t enough I think kings fans should start a go fund me page for him 🤦‍♂️

Vash Outlaw @vash_outlaw @LegionHoops What a team player. I'm sure the Kings can add 1 or 2 bench warmers who will never see minutes off his $217 million deal. @LegionHoops What a team player. I'm sure the Kings can add 1 or 2 bench warmers who will never see minutes off his $217 million deal.

These fans were shocked at how $217 million can be considered "less money" and if this minimal pay cut will even help the Kings further build their roster. That said, Sabonis has proved his worth for the Kings and while many players wouldn't, he did turn down big money to turn the Sacramento Kings franchise around.

